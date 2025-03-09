Bulwell songwriter makes BBC Music Introducing Music list once again
Tracey first appeared on BBC Introducing Music in 2022 with her track Into You and has now been featured for a second time with her pop song Unthinkable.
Unthinkable is an upbeat and catchy number that was written after watching Love Island UK.
Tracey said: “To be featured on BBC Music Introducing twice is something I am really proud of.”
“I'd previously watched season six of Love Island UK and really enjoyed it.
"However, when I sat down to watch the first episode of season seven I instantly thought ‘oh no, here we go again, another holiday, love on the cards again’.
“I watched about a minute, switched off the telly and started writing Unthinkable.
It is not just the BBC that have snapped up Unthinkable.
Radio stations around the country are taking the song and adding it to their playlist.
Mark Rowley who presents on Koast Radio said: “It is so catchy, it's on my playlist for next Sunday's Shuffle show and I have added it to our station’s library.”
Vibe 1 in Stafford will also be playing the track.
Presenter Eric Furze said: “This song has 'hit' written all over it, brilliant production and a well written song”.
Unthinkable was produced by Steve 'Smiley' Barnard at Sunshine Corner Studios.
Tracey continued: “I love working with Steve to produce my songs, knowing Steve is a professional drummer, having drummed for people like Robbie Williams, I know that my songs are in safe hands and that Steve will do a great job.”
“Along with radio play I'm also working to get the song picked up in other ways.
“Some DJ's are already playing it out at private parties and also on Tik Tok.”
Unthinkable is available now on all the usual platforms.