Bulwell care home workers support Children in Need

Staff and residents at Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell marked the day by wearing yellow to raise money for Children in Need.

Having taken place this year on Friday, 15 November, Children in Need raises money to help support local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

Hall Park staff paid £2 to have a non-uniform day and Natasha the homes activities assistant wore a Pudsey bear outfit and entertained the residents with singing and dancing

Residents, visitors and staff at Hall Park were all very supportive and were there to cheer on the participants as they took part in the fundraising challenge.

Staff and residents being entertained by Pudsey Bear

Hannah O’neill, activities coordinator at Hall Park Care Home, said: “Taking part in Children in Need has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. It’s for such an important cause. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise both awareness and money for Children in Need and all the initiatives it supports.”

