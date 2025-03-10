Bulwell care home gets Dementia friendly

Barchester Hall Park care home, in Bulwell recently invited its residents to a training session to become a Dementia Friend.

Taking place on the March 6, guests were given the chance to learn a little bit more about what it's like to live with dementia and then turn that understanding into action.

Free and open to anyone of any age, Dementia Champions at Hall Park care home was able to teach the group about the small ways we all can help those living with dementia.

Dementia training was run by Richard Callow, an Operational Trainer for Barchester Health Care. The residents enjoyed the session so much that Richard has agreed to next do a First Aid course with them in the near future

On the day, guests were also given the chance to learn about different types of dementia and how to try to prevent the disease as well as given the chance to discuss any questions they might have about care.

Resident Madeline Caines said she 'fully enjoyed the session and as a lady who has early dementia'.

"I found it very informative and made me feel like I have more of an understanding of the disease and less freighted about the future.”

General Manager Jodie Rakhra said: “We are lucky that our residents got to learn about dementia. The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more understanding we have the better.

"Our team here at Hall Park care home are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone was unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides residential car and dementia care, for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home on 0115 9758750 or at [email protected]