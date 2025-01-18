Bulwell care home embraces flower power

By N Lindo1
Contributor
Published 18th Jan 2025, 18:10 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 09:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Residents at Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell celebrated International Flower Day which took place on January 19.

International Flower Day promotes the psychological boost that flowers can give to people.

From growing and nurturing plants and flowers, to gifting flowers to show love and appreciation, and sometimes just the simple act of admiring their beauty – flowers have the power to make someone’s day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents took part in flower-based activities throughout the day including a flower arranging competition, reminiscing about their gardens/flowers in the home’s garden, which everyone really enjoyed.

Hall Park residents showing off their beautiful flowersHall Park residents showing off their beautiful flowers
Hall Park residents showing off their beautiful flowers

Their collective knowledge about flowers gained from years of gardening experience was very impressive.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park care home said: “Our garden is a much-loved space, residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow and change through the seasons.

"We don’t have many flowers at the moment so our residents very much enjoying the escapism of virtually visiting some of the most famous gardens in the world.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home on 01159758750, or email [email protected]

Related topics:ResidentsBulwell
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice