Bulwell care home embraces flower power

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell celebrated International Flower Day which took place on January 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International Flower Day promotes the psychological boost that flowers can give to people.

From growing and nurturing plants and flowers, to gifting flowers to show love and appreciation, and sometimes just the simple act of admiring their beauty – flowers have the power to make someone’s day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents took part in flower-based activities throughout the day including a flower arranging competition, reminiscing about their gardens/flowers in the home’s garden, which everyone really enjoyed.

Hall Park residents showing off their beautiful flowers

Their collective knowledge about flowers gained from years of gardening experience was very impressive.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park care home said: “Our garden is a much-loved space, residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow and change through the seasons.

"We don’t have many flowers at the moment so our residents very much enjoying the escapism of virtually visiting some of the most famous gardens in the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home on 01159758750, or email [email protected]