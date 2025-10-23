Budding performers shine in new Nottingham feature film

Talented Performing Arts students from Nottingham College have landed major roles in a new independent sci-fi thriller, The Correction Unit, which stars Nottingham’s own Bella Ramsey, known for their standout roles in Game of Thrones and The Last of Us.

The film, which premiered at Broadway Cinema on 23rd September, was shot entirely in Nottingham and explores a chilling narrative: a group of troubled young offenders are subjected to experimental artificial intelligence (AI) treatments at a mysterious correctional facility.

Among the standout performers is BA Dance student Elleese Bradshaw, 19, from St Anns, who secured the lead role of ‘Tish’ after impressing casting director and Nottingham College Performing Arts lecturer Cameron Foster.

Cameron explained: “Outside of teaching, I work as a freelance acting coach and occasionally as a casting director. When director and producer Derry Shillito approached me to cast for the film, we struggled to find the right person for Tish - someone with grit, confidence, and vulnerability. I saw all of that in Elleese during a college dance performance. I encouraged her to audition, and despite it being her first acting role, she embodied the character beautifully.”

Elleese said: “Being cast in The Correction Unit has been an incredible experience. I never imagined my dance training would lead to a lead acting role, but I’m so grateful for the opportunity and support I’ve received. I can’t wait to see what future opportunities are to come.”

In addition to Elleese, around 15 other Nottingham College students were cast in supporting roles. Over 30 students from acting, dance, and media courses attended the premiere, gaining firsthand insight into the film industry and celebrating their peers’ achievements.

The college’s contribution extended beyond casting. The production team also used the college’s professional recording studios to capture essential audio and dialogue. The Correction Unit is available to buy and rent now on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Reflecting on the premiere, Cameron added: “The film premiere was a celebration of the incredible work put in by the cast and crew. It was fantastic to see our students engaging with industry professionals, building networks, and gaining real-world experience.”

Local filmmaker Derry Shillitto, who directed and produced the film, said: "I am extremely excited to see what the response is to The Correction Unit. It's been three years in the making from inception to completion, and over that period of time we have been creating a community of filmmakers in Nottingham who have worked on several projects together - Nottingham College is part of that community. Using the sound mixing facilities contributed hugely to the sound mix and the several Nottingham College students who acted in the film were fantastic, particularly Elleese in a star role and her brother Jor-el. We hope the cast and crew benefit from the film's release."