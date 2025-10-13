Bringing together a ‘village’ to celebrate amazing kinship carers

Kinship carers were invited to a special lunch event to recognise the vital role they play in the lives of Nottinghamshire children and to celebrate Kinship Care Awareness Week.

The event brought together kinship carers, staff and other partners to thank our carers for their commitment, as well as to share the support available, meet other carers and to demonstrate that carers are not alone.

Kinship carers are the grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, former foster carers, and family friends, who selflessly step in to care for children when their birth parents are unable to by providing them with a loving, familiar home when they need it most.

Jane, who has been a kinship carer for nearly 15 years, said: “It’s often said that ‘it takes a village to raise a child, and for me the kinship community (both professionals and fellow carers) is a big part of my ‘village’.”

Local partners, including Hetty’s, a local charity that provides emotional help and support to families affected by a loved one’s alcohol or drug use, Care to Dance, which supports care-experienced young people, Book Trust which helps get children into reading, Nott Alone, a local mental health support website, and more.

A second kinship carer, Lesley, said: “I’m so glad I’ve come, it is the best turn out I’ve been to, everyone here is amazing. To have people working to help us is great, if it wasn’t for kinship (support service) what would I have? Thank you, kinship – I am not on my own.”

There was a bounty of cakes and treats for all to enjoy, free hand massages from students from West Notts College, and kinship carers sharing their experiences, offering advice, and demonstrating the strong community that surrounds kinship families in the county.

In England and Wales there are over 141,000 children being raised by a kinship carer in stable and loving homes. Nottinghamshire County Council support over 500 kinship families, with up to 150 families accessing the bespoke support of the service at any one time.

The county council commissions the Kinship Charity’s reach programme, to provide independent support to carers in addition to the local offer. The charity organises the annual awareness week highlighting the importance of kinship carers nationally.

Councillor Rory Green, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “I was delighted to join kinship carers and colleagues at the celebration event to mark kinship care awareness week.

“Kinship carers are amazing people who go out of their way to look after children, and I have been honoured to listen to some of those families and hear their stories.

“Here at Nottinghamshire County Council, we are so grateful to kinship carers for all that they do for local children. I’d also like to say a huge thank you to the kinship support service team for everything they do to help kinship families.”

The dedicated kinship support service is on hand throughout the year, to share advice, offer support and training, and be a shoulder to lean on when kinship carers need. Anyone, at any point of their kinship journey, is welcome to get in touch and join our community.

To speak to the team, please contact our kinship support service on either 0115 804 1407 or [email protected].