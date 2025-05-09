Brian helps to celebrate VE Day 80
Brian, who lives in Mansfield, was a nine-year-old boy and on a bus when a person jumped on the vehicle and shouted that the war in Europe was over.
Brian shared his story when he attended a VE Day 80 event at Pleasley Pit Trust's cafe with Your Home Care's Harriett Renolds and Home Care Assistant Diane.
Harriett, the Registered Manager at the Outstanding-rated Mansfield Woodhouse-based home care provider, is herself a proud former Army medic.
She said: "It was a beautiful day filled with smiles, shared stories, and a few emotional moments too.
"For our client, it was more than just an outing, it was a chance to remember friends and family who never came home, and to reflect on the peace they helped secure."
And she added: "We’re so proud to support those who carry these memories, and even more proud to make new ones with them, ones filled with dignity, warmth, and care."