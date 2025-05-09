Brian helps to celebrate VE Day 80

By Ian Tudor
Contributor
Published 9th May 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 15:40 BST
A Mansfield man who remembers exactly where he was when the end of the Second World War was announced has been taking part in VE Day 80 celebrations.

Brian, who lives in Mansfield, was a nine-year-old boy and on a bus when a person jumped on the vehicle and shouted that the war in Europe was over.

Brian shared his story when he attended a VE Day 80 event at Pleasley Pit Trust's cafe with Your Home Care's Harriett Renolds and Home Care Assistant Diane.

Harriett, the Registered Manager at the Outstanding-rated Mansfield Woodhouse-based home care provider, is herself a proud former Army medic.

Brian, Home Care Assistant Diane, next to a VE Day 80 flag at Pleasley Pit Trust's cafe.Brian, Home Care Assistant Diane, next to a VE Day 80 flag at Pleasley Pit Trust's cafe.
Brian, Home Care Assistant Diane, next to a VE Day 80 flag at Pleasley Pit Trust's cafe.

She said: "It was a beautiful day filled with smiles, shared stories, and a few emotional moments too.

"For our client, it was more than just an outing, it was a chance to remember friends and family who never came home, and to reflect on the peace they helped secure."

And she added: "We’re so proud to support those who carry these memories, and even more proud to make new ones with them, ones filled with dignity, warmth, and care."

