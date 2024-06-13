Boost for domestic abuse charity
Butterfly is a registered charity who support men, women and children who are victims of domestic abuse both currently and historically.
They have a team of workers, who all have lived experience of all kinds of domestic abuse. Anyone can self-refer for support but they also have a clothing bank and furniture project which are available to those who have a referral from a professional body.
Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club have been pleased to make them one of the many charities they support. In the last 12 months the club have given away almost £3000 in donations to both local and national charities.
Mansfield Folk Club meets every Monday, including most Bank Holidays, at the Forest Town Arena. Doors open 7.30pm for 8.00pm start and the aim is to finish at 10.30pm.
The club aims to provide a range of live acoustic music every week at a price which means no one is excluded. A varied programme runs throughout the year with acoustic singer and musician open mic nights (£1 entry). Feature nights where 2x20 mins slots are given over to a named performer, the rest of the evening being opened up to floor spots (£2 entry) and guest nights with a main artist and support act (£5 entry).
Anyone interested in playing, singing or listening to all forms of acoustic music will be offered a warm welcome. More details can be had by emailing Elaine at [email protected]. Anyone interested in the work of Butterfly can visit their current premises at 4-6 Leeming Street or by contacting Jordan Cotton on [email protected].