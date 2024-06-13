Boost for domestic abuse charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victims of domestic abuse have benefitted from support from Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club as the club recently made a donation of £500 to the charity.

Butterfly is a registered charity who support men, women and children who are victims of domestic abuse both currently and historically.

They have a team of workers, who all have lived experience of all kinds of domestic abuse. Anyone can self-refer for support but they also have a clothing bank and furniture project which are available to those who have a referral from a professional body.

Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club have been pleased to make them one of the many charities they support. In the last 12 months the club have given away almost £3000 in donations to both local and national charities.

Dave Kemp chair of Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club presenting a cheque to Jordan Cotton from the Butterfly charity

Mansfield Folk Club meets every Monday, including most Bank Holidays, at the Forest Town Arena. Doors open 7.30pm for 8.00pm start and the aim is to finish at 10.30pm.

The club aims to provide a range of live acoustic music every week at a price which means no one is excluded. A varied programme runs throughout the year with acoustic singer and musician open mic nights (£1 entry). Feature nights where 2x20 mins slots are given over to a named performer, the rest of the evening being opened up to floor spots (£2 entry) and guest nights with a main artist and support act (£5 entry).