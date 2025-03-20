Boost for council services and the local economy thanks to new Oak House office

Nottinghamshire County Council’s low-carbon office near Hucknall will be the new home of two front-line council services.

This is all part of a wider cost-cutting project to move more front-line council staff out of rented and expensive-to-run offices and into energy-saving buildings based in areas where residents need services the most.

From late May onwards, the two key services always earmarked to be based at Oak House are due to move in. Both teams are currently based in a leased office space in Annesley with more than £278,000 spent on annual running costs and rent.

The Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) helps safeguard vulnerable children and adults and acts as a single point of contact.MASH staff from the county council, police, health, probation services and schools will continue to work together in the same office.

Commenting on how the move will ultimately benefit residents, MASH Operations manager Merlin Tinker said, "We look forward to this move from our current rented accommodation as Oak House will provide a modern, flexible space for partner agencies to collaborate and will be close to the communities and families we serve."

The council’s busy customer service centre handles all public enquiries and will also be based at Oak House. The team deal with more than 750,000 queries a year, including those via social media.

Nottinghamshire County Council Leader, Councillor Sam Smith, explains how Oak House was always planned with these two teams in mind. He said: “We want to prioritise delivering vital services such as MASH and our customer service centre, rather than just running expensive buildings, some of which we are paying out rent for.

“This is why Oak House was always intended to be built for these services. Then later down the line it made financial sense to update these plans, before building work started, so that the decision-making function of this council could also be based in the very heart of our county.

“We are investing in the future. Oak House will see essential services based where they are most needed. And by reducing the number of council offices, we're saving local taxpayers millions.

“We have a plan to make sure local services are more sustainable for local people, for the long term."

Oak House’s low carbon design will mean heating bills will be kept a low as possible and will provide a fit-for-purpose environment. The all-electric building is built to standards which will rank it within the top 10 per cent of new UK (non-domestic) buildings in terms of environmental sustainability.

It is being designed, project and cost-managed by Arc Partnership and delivered through Arc’s construction partner, Morgan Sindall Construction.

It is also bringing jobs, new skills and boosting the local supply chain, with the majority of local spend on sub-contractors and tradespeople located within 20 miles of the site.

Family-run Oakfield Construction, based in Eastwood, gained several months of work thanks to the project. Carl Tyson, project manager at the firm,said:

"We were involved in this project for around seven months and as a result, we were able to bring on a new machine driver, and two of our apprentices also gained experience working on the site.

“During this time, we completed the footings, drainage, ducting, footpaths, edgings and various other aspects of the project. We are proud to have contributed to such an important local scheme."

Hucknall-based R&R Joinery Services Limited is another company to have benefitted from a contract, installing all internal joinery on the building.

Richard Allen, Managing Director, said: "We were delighted to work on this project. Our work involved the installation of all internal joinery including fire rated doors, kitchenette tea points and final fixtures and equipment.

"Our two owners were born and raised in Hucknall, so the opportunity to be part of this project, providing a great new workspace for Nottinghamshire County Council has been fantastic.

“This project is our first with Morgan Sindall which has expanded our client base and will allow us to grow and take on an apprentice."

A former Nottingham Trent University student, Luke Meville, has been working as a graduate site manager for Morgan Sindall Construction at the site.

This is his second stint working on a county council-funded construction project and is continuing to help him get more experience under his belt, boosting his skills and career chances.

Luke explained how the size and scale of the Oak House building is helping him to progress. He said: "The complexity of the building, with it being three floors, and the prestige of it being a new council office has been massively beneficial to me. It's another step up the career ladder working on this site."