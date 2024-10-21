Bolsover MP aims to bring about much-needed junction 28 improvements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet is hoping to spearhead much-needed improvement works at junction 28 of the M1 after being named ‘Parliamentary Champion’ for the cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie met with representatives from transport body, Midlands Connect, and National Highways last week, to discuss the problems at the junction, as well as the steps to securing an upgrade from the Government.

Figures released in July by Midlands Connect showed that j28 is operating at 107 per cent capacity in the morning rush hour - as anyone frequently caught in the congestion will testify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further analysis suggests that there are over 1,100 hours of delays around junction 28 during peak periods every year, costing the economy over £4.5m.

Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet

Consumer research conducted by Midlands Connect in 2022 showed that 82 per cent of residents surveyed in the districts of Bolsover and Ashfield would support improvements to upgrade the junction.

Following her meetings, Natalie agreed with Midlands Connect to become the Parliamentary Champion for the project and will be working to bring the improvement works to fruition.

She has written to the Secretary of State for Transport and Minister for Roads, drawing their attention to the dire need for improvements, which will reduce congestion, provide better connectivity to local areas and improve accessibility for employment opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie said: “Anyone who lives near junction 28 knows just how congested it gets, how much that impacts local roads and how frustrating it is being stuck in traffic in this area.

“As Parliamentary Champion for the upgrade works for this junction, I’ll fight to get these improvements carried out as soon as possible.”

“I’ll show Government ministers who hold the purse strings that a relatively small improvement scheme would have huge benefits for our area.”

Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect said: “Junction 28 of the M1 has been one of our road priorities for quite some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The improvements Midlands Connect is proposing will provide a much-needed economic boost to Bolsover and the surrounding region and provide better connectivity for residents.

"We look forward to working with Natalie on this vital project."