Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy school staff rally to support their friends in Race for Life fundraiser

Devastating cancer diagnosis leads friends to form ‘Team Smile’

Staff at Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy have teamed up to take part in the Cancer Research UK Race for Life Pretty Muddy event taking place on June 21st at The National Water Sports Centre, Nottingham.

Forming the team was the idea of Fliss Pitts, a year 6 teacher at Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy, whose close family member was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Fliss explained. “My friends and work colleagues have formed Team Smile following the news that my cousin Hazel Ellis, who I am really close to, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Hazel is 39 years old, has a husband and children aged 4 and 2 years old.”

Some members of Team Smile taking part in the event.

Fliss said, Hazel was initially diagnosed with cancer in April 2023, and underwent 6 months of intensive chemotherapy, 2 lots of surgery and 15 rounds of radiotherapy. In September 2024, Hazel was given the all-clear, but sadly, after feeling unwell and having more tests in March, was informed the cancer had returned and is now deemed terminal.

“It's heartbreaking,” said Fliss, “and in addition to this, a work colleague Karen, an amazing and much-loved member of staff at Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy, has also been given a similar diagnosis which is treatable but incurable.”

Fliss said the news has prompted many friends and colleagues to share their own personal stories of how cancer has affected their own lives. “Doing this race won’t change the situation in the short term,” said Fliss, “but it’s one small way that as school team we are trying to help. We have already had so many donations and messages of support, and the whole team is grateful for the support we are receiving.”

The team are collecting donations through the Cancer Research UK donations page and the Team Smile fundraising page can be found here: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/team-smile-2

Further members of Team Smile taking part in the fundraising effort.

Sarah Camish, who is the Headteacher at Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy, will also be taking part in the fundraising event. Sarah said, “When Fliss told the Bilsthorpe staff team about her fundraising idea, we all wanted to help in any way possible. Cancer is a devastating diagnosis, affecting so many. Hopefully this contribution will help fund research into finding treatments, --and hopefully very soon, a cure. It has to be worth all of our best efforts.

“Already the Team Smile fundraising page is attracting more and more donations, helped on hugely by Fliss’s indomitable spirit and love for her family member, and the whole team is grateful to everyone who has pledged their support.”

The Race for Life Pretty Muddy event takes place on June 21st 2025 at the National Water Sports Centre, Nottingham.