Big Open Weekend of free activities returns to Mansfield Leisure Facilities

More Leisure Community Trust has announced the return of its Big Open Weekend, offering two days of free fitness taster sessions, classes, events and more for the whole family to enjoy on March 8th and 9th.

The weekend will offer exclusive deals and visitors can expect free children’s swimming taster sessions with different themes, free gym and fitness classes, free court hire and much more.

The four centres taking part over the two days are: Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Water Meadows Swimming & Fitness Complex, Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre and Warsop Health Hub.

Matt Hancock, Contract Manager for More Leisure Community Trust, said:

“We love the Big Open Weekend as it gives us a chance to showcase everything that’s good about our centres. The weekend gives visitors the opportunity to try out our facilities, and experience the kind of fun, inclusive and friendly sessions we offer at each centre.

“To see what’s on offer and to book activities, visit our website. We look forward to welcoming you this weekend!”

To find the centre nearest to you, so you can start planning your Big Open Weekend, please visit the trust’s website: https://www.mansfieldleisure.com/

MLCT runs four centres across the town in partnership with Serco Leisure, and on behalf of Mansfield Council.