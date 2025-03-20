Berry Hill Park on track to be a Destination as work begins on site

An extensive improvement programme at Berry Hill Park is moving to the next phase with the work now starting on site.

The project will see new and improved accessible footpaths, two new play areas, lake improvements, and a new building with a multi-functional space and toilets. Mansfield District Council appointed Ground Control to undertake the transformational works in the green space earlier this year.

Funding for the scheme was made possible thanks to an allocation of £3 million from the council’s Towns Fund pot. It is anticipated that works will be completed by summer 2026.

Councillor Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, said: “We are really pleased that the much-needed upgrades to Berry Hill Park are moving at pace with the appointment of contractors and work now starting on site.

The Mayor, Chief Executive, Council officers and Ground Control on site near the car park

“Many residents use the park daily, and it is becoming a go-to place for both local and national events to be held. So, with this multi-million-pound investment, we will be able to build on the fantastic offerings we already have here to make it a true destination park that everyone across the district and beyond will want to visit.

“I very much look forward to seeing how the works progress through the coming months.”

The Mayor, Chief Executive and council officers joined the contractor on site today (20 March) to look at the scale of work already taking place on site, and to discuss the planned next steps in the programme.

The Berry Hill Park project was identified through the Mansfield Town Investment Plan as a priority project for Towns Fund investment.

A destination park aims to offer an experience that goes above and beyond what an average park would offer. It is hoped that these new facilities and changes will draw in more visitors to the district and boost the local economy.

This scheme aligns with the council’s corporate plan under two of its themes; 'our district', to manage and make the best use of our public spaces and ‘our communities’, to create opportunities for people to lead healthy lifestyles and be physically active.