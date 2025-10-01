Bellway launches pioneering garden initiative to inspire homeowners to embrace nature and wildlife

A nationwide gardening design initiative is being launched to inspire homeowners across the UK to attract more nature and wildlife into their gardens.

National housebuilder Bellway has joined forces with the charity Plantlife to showcase gardens featuring native plant species to the public.

A pilot showhome garden has opened at Bellway’s Ashlands development in Sutton in Ashfield in Nottinghamshire – with further showhome gardens planned for the future, across Bellway developments.

The aim of the project is to inspire and guide homeowners by providing advice they can follow in their own gardens. This would create more biodiverse spaces which offer food and shelter for insects, birds and other wildlife.

Plantlife Ecology Manager Sam Braine, Bellway’s Head of Biodiversity Neil Beamsley and Senior Partnerships Manager for Plantlife Laura Colman tour the native-focused showhome garden at Bellway’s Ashlands development.

Bellway’s Group Head of Biodiversity, Neil Beamsley, a Chartered Ecologist with more than 20 years of industry experience, said: “This initiative is intended to inspire people across the country to plant native species and attract wildlife to their gardens. This is not an initiative just for Bellway or its customers – everyone will be welcome to visit and learn. We are very determined to lead by example and demonstrate that development and nature can happily coexist.

“There are over 20 million gardens in the UK which cover around 25 per cent of urban areas, so garden owners have the potential to improve biodiversity on a national scale. We hope our biodiverse showhome gardens, focusing on native plants and peat-free growing conditions, will provide the inspiration and information they need to follow our lead.

“As part of our Better with Bellway strategy, which aims to put people and the planet first, we have been working on biodiversity improvements well ahead of new statutory requirements for developments to deliver a 10 per cent biodiversity net gain on new sites. We plan to continue to go above and beyond in sustainable and responsible practices to protect wildlife and the planet.”

The guidance offered in the new showhome gardens will include how to choose native plants that are most suitable depending on the geographic location, ground conditions, available light or aspect, and how to plant them to give them the best chance of thriving.

Located in Sutton in Ashfield, the garden featuring plant species native to the area is now open to the public.

Bellway plans to focus on native planting across its operations as the initiative expands. Ecologists will work with local garden designers to ensure each scheme is suitable. This includes the company’s supply chain, so checks will be in place on the growing process and materials involved.

Sam Braine, Ecology Manager at Plantlife, said: “Planting British-grown native wildflowers is one of the easiest and most effective ways to bring nature back into your garden. These plants have evolved alongside our local wildlife over thousands of years, forming the essential building blocks of a healthy ecosystem.

“Unlike many non-native flowers, native species support pollinators, birds and other wildlife – and help to protect the UK’s precious biodiversity right on your doorstep.”

More information about Bellway’s commitment to sustainability can be found at https://sustainability.bellwayplc.co.uk/.