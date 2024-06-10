Bells ring for peace
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 6th of June 2024 marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces mounted the largest amphibious invasion the world has ever witnessed.
In 1944, Operation Overlord saw over 5,000 ships and landing craft set down more than 130,000 troops on five Normandy beaches in an action that would bring about the liberation of north-west Europe.
As part of the 80 years of remembering many events took place up and down the country beacon lighting, town criers and much more.St Edmunds Church, Mansfield Woodhouse joined in with over 1100 towers across the country to ring out for peace to remember in grateful recognition of those that didn't come back.