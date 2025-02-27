Become a Governor at Sherwood Forest Hospitals and make a difference

Local people are being invited to play an active role in shaping the future of their local hospitals by becoming a governor at Sherwood Forest Hospitals - the Trust which runs King's Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark Hospitals.

The Trust, on Thursday 27 February, published its notice of election to announce that an election will be held to elect eight public governors and two staff governors to its Council of Governors to represent the interests of patients, staff and the wider community in the running of the Trust.

As a NHS Foundation Trust, Sherwood Forest Hospitals is required to elect public and staff governors who will ensure accountability, hold Non-Executive Directors to account and help ensure the voices of the local communities Sherwood Forest Hospitals serve are considered in the running of the Trust’s services.

Governors are a vital link between the public and the Trust, ensuring that local voices are heard and considered in decision-making. They provide feedback from the Trust’s thousands of public members and the wider community, influencing key decisions and helping shape services to meet local needs.

Anyone wishing to stand for election must first become a registered member of the Trust, which is free to join. Members, who must be able to provide an email address, will also have the opportunity to vote in the elections, helping decide who will represent them.

The deadline for anyone wishing to stand for election to register is 12noon on Monday 17 March. Members will then be invited to cast their vote before Monday 28 April at 5pm, with the results to be announced over the following days.

Liz Barrett, Lead Governor at Sherwood Forest Hospitals who is also the Principal at ATTFE College in Ollerton, said: “We are encouraging people from all walks of life to stand for election to help the Trust ensure its leadership reflects the diverse communities it serves. It’s so important for people to engage with their local hospital. Even if they don’t need hospital services now, they or their loved ones will at some point in the future. By becoming a governor, they can have a say in how services are developed and improved. The most rewarding part of this role is talking to patients, staff, and the public, finding out what’s working well and what could be better. Governors are the voice of the community, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to make a real difference.”

Governors play a crucial role in supporting the Trust’s vision of improving lives and providing outstanding care. This voluntary role does not require previous NHS experience—just a commitment to listening, engaging, and advocating for local people.

To learn more about the role of a governor, read the notice of election and register to attend the Trust’s information sessions, held both online and in person, visit https://tinyurl.com/b6ny2747. These sessions provide an opportunity to ask questions, understand the responsibilities of a governor, and explore how you can contribute to shaping the future of the Trust’s hospitals.

The election process is fully digital, meaning ballots will be sent via email. Even if you are not interested in standing as a governor, you must ensure your membership profile includes a valid email address to have your say and vote for the candidates who will represent you. Please visit https://tinyurl.com/ysvk62st or email [email protected] to update your details.

Now is your chance to help shape the future of your local hospitals, become a Governor and make a difference.