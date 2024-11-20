Bags of kindness from mental health service

Mindfulness exercises, a journal and fidget toys are just some of the items that students will receive in their bags

The welfare team at West Nottinghamshire College have taken delivery of a kind donation from a Nottinghamshire mental health support service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Educational psychologist Chloe Harby from information and support service NottAlone, joined the college’s wellbeing manager Joanne Roberts in the college’s wellbeing hub, to deliver 100 canvas tote bags.

These bags will be used by the college’s welfare team to offer students a range of materials designed to support good mental health. Items such as fidget toys, mindful colouring pads and small journals and pens for recording their thoughts will be added to the bags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, leaflets about NottAlone will be offered. NottAlone is a partnership between Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board.

NottAlone will signpost individuals towards a range of help and support services

The service is open to individuals aged under 25, parents or carers, and professionals who work with or support young people, and signposts them to where to go to get help about a range of concerns such as anxiety, bereavement, bullying, depression, trauma, suicide and more.

Chloe and her team often host pop-up stalls at events held at college wellbeing events and in local schools, to signpost young people to the organisation. In addition, NottAlone is involved with training staff in schools and colleges to become senior mental health lead practitioners.

Chloe said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer the college our bags and information. It’s great that the welfare team have this wellbeing hub for students to come to if they need support and having some of our literature available for them to browse will reassure individuals that they really are not alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Roberts said: “This kind donation will mean we have a discrete way of offering students some great mindfulness activities and resources as well as the NottAlone advice leaflets.

Chloe Harby from NottAlone presented the tote bags to Joanne Roberts from the college's welfare team

“We’re going to be introducing bespoke resources for students with different emotional needs alongside the items we have.

“We’re really grateful to Chloe and her team and we look forward to our continued work with NottAlone.”