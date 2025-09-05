Ava, 3, crowned Queen of the Castle after winning hunt for the golden crown at Manor Farm Park & Woodlands, Nottinghamshire

A three-year-old girl who dreams of being a princess has been crowned Queen of her very own castle after winning the hunt for a golden crown.

Ava Norris, from Ruddington, Notts, has also won free entry for life to Manor Farm Park & Woodlands, the leading family attraction which ran the competition.

Ava joined the search for the golden crown with her grandad John during a family day out at the venue, in East Leake, Nottinghamshire, which boasts its own king-sized castle for children to play in.

They found the golden crown hidden on a fence near the castle playground and Ava was promptly taken up to the highest turret with parents Lee and Hannah and crowned Queen of the Castle.

Proud mum Hannah said: “It was a perfect end to a great day out, celebrating Ava’s grannie Angela’s 60th birthday.

“Ava dreams of being a princess and is always pretending to be a Queen, bossing her little brother about. She loves her crown and has been parading around the house wearing it ever since she got it.”

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands Chief Operations Officer Jordan St Germain said: “We came up with the idea for the golden crown hunt because we are always trying to deliver exceptional family days out and come up with new and exciting ways for people to have fun.

“The wooden fort is one of our most popular attractions and is our very own castle, so it is now very fitting that our castle has its own Queen – Queen Ava the First!”

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands offers a full day of fun for children and grown-ups alike and is situated in more than 25 acres of countryside on the Nottinghamshire/Leicestershire/Derbyshire border, just over 10 minutes from the M1 motorway.

It has more than 50 different species of animals to see, woodlands to explore and both indoor and outdoor play areas to discover, including Nottinghamshire’s largest indoor adventure play centre.

Your day out also includes:

Entry to the Indoor Playbarn – Nottinghamshire’s largest indoor adventure play centre

Access to the Dinosaur Roar! Discovery Trail

A daily falconry display (weather permitting)

Full access to animal activities, including petting sessions and donkey grooming

Every weekend in September, get ready to forage in the straw and fill your bucket in the indoor potato patch as part of the SpudFest event.

Hunt for this year's Golden Spud. There's a free pass to win every day!

Guess the number of potatoes in the sack to win a prize.

Take aim with our famous Spud Cannon - £2 will buy you three shots.

Forage for spuds in the indoor potato patch. There's a free bag of spuds for every paying child to take home.

As part of PumpkinFest from October 20 to 31, you can step into the undercover pumpkin patch and collect your perfect pumpkin rain or shine, it’s all ready for you to enjoy.

Put your creativity to the test in the pumpkin carving championship, for the chance to win a spellbinding prize.

Guess how many pumpkins were grown on the farm this year and enter the competition for another chance to win.

Book online at www.manorfarm.info and save £2 per person.