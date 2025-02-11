ATTFE In The Community – official opening event

A brand-new community venue, ATTFE In The Community, has officially opened in the heart of Sutton-in-Ashfield Town Centre.

This vibrant new space, operated by ATTFE College, has undergone an exciting renovation as part of the Sutton Towns Fund—a government-backed initiative supporting town centre regeneration across the country. The project has been delivered in partnership with Ashfield District Council and The Discover Ashfield Board.

Designed to be a hub for lifelong learning and community activities, this modern facility will offer a wide range of opportunities for people of all ages. Earlier this month, ATTFE College held an official opening event, welcoming a variety of community partners to explore the new space.

As part of ATTFE College’s commitment to benefiting the wider community, the venue will also be available to partners working towards the goals of the college’s #InThisTogether Strategy, which focuses on:

  • Improving health and wellbeing
  • Reducing food and fuel poverty
  • Supporting workplace wellbeing and learning
  • Providing opportunities for families and children
  • Creating inclusive communities
  • Promoting and supporting volunteering

Several community partners, including Nottinghamshire Police, Little Miracles Charity, and Thrive, have already taken up this offer, using the space to support local residents.

In the coming months, a variety of community activities and learning opportunities will take place at the venue, including digital skills support, family activities, and inclusive games. The college’s 16-19 Programme of Study learners will also be based at the venue, enhancing their educational experience in a central, modern setting.

During the opening event, Kinver Solutions, Miller Knight, and Ashfield District Council were recognized for their contributions in bringing this new community space to life.

Dianne Holmes, Head of Curriculum Strategy and Partnerships at ATTFE College, said:

"We are absolutely delighted and privileged to be occupying this fantastic new venue in the heart of Sutton-in-Ashfield. Our goal is to work closely with a variety of stakeholders to deliver community learning and activities that will benefit residents of all ages. We’ve seen the success of our Idlewells Hub, and we know that by providing these opportunities, we can also encourage people to shop locally—helping to support businesses and boost the town’s economy."

If you are a community group or partner interested in using this space, please contact Dianne Holmes at [email protected].

For more information about community learning and activities, visit www.attfe.org.uk or follow us on Facebook (Academy Transformation Trust Further Education), Instagram (@attfe_college) and LinkedIn (ATTFE College)

