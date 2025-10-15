ATTFE College partners with Nottinghamshire Freemasons to support learners

Sutton in Ashfield and Ollerton’s ATTFE College, part of the Academy Transformation Trust, has launched a new initiative in collaboration with the Nottinghamshire Freemasons’ Teddies for Loving Care (TLC) programme.

The initiative aims to provide emotional support and comfort to Programme of Study learners.

During a recent visit to the Sutton in Ashfield Low Street campus, TLC Teddies were distributed to learners, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere. Each teddy is a symbol of reassurance, helping to ease anxiety and enhance the college experience. Learners are encouraged to take their teddy home, extending the comfort beyond the classroom.

Since its inception in 2001, the TLC initiative has delivered over 4 million teddies to children in hospitals across England and Wales and now continues its mission by supporting young people in educational settings.

Liz Barrett, Principal of ATTFE College with Roger Garrett Chair of TLC Nottinghamshire (Left) and John Pawlik from Nottinghamshire Freemasons.

Liz Barrett, Principal at ATTFE College said, “What a wonderful community effort, the teddies will give our learners reassurance at a time when it is needed most, A huge thank you to the Nottinghamshire Freemasons for their kindness and generosity in supporting our learners.”

The work of TLC is funded through the generous donations of Freemasons and their families. Many Freemasons also volunteer hundreds of hours each year to manage the scheme, deliver bears to hospitals and other settings, campaign to raise funds and increase awareness through events and talks.

The special, sunshine orange teddies are also distributed to other organisations throughout England and Wales including hospices, police stations, women's refuges, and air ambulances.

ATTFE College hope the teddies become an invaluable tool for their education professionals and a real comfort for their learners.