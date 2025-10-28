ATTFE College extends heartfelt thanks to Mansfield Community Voluntary Service

ATTFE College in Ashfield is delighted to extend its sincere gratitude to the Mansfield Community Voluntary Service for their incredibly generous donation of £5,000. This donation will fund the supply of Stop the Bleed kits throughout Mansfield, enhancing community safety and preparedness.

This initiative, launched in September 2025, is part of ATTFE College’s broader “#InThisTogether2025” community safety campaign, which fosters a sense of unity and collective action within the community.

The campaign is centred on two critical emergency response frameworks: CitizenAID and Stop the Bleed. These resources will equip individuals with essential knowledge and techniques to manage life threatening situations before professional help arrives.

“Stop the Bleed” is part of the crucial educational programme aimed at empowering individuals and organisations in Nottinghamshire to provide life-saving knowledge and practical first aid skills to respond confidently in emergency situations and the supply of stop the bleed kits.

The initial mission is to upskill 2,025 people of all ages across Nottinghamshire throughout the remainder of 2025.

The donation from the Mansfield Community Voluntary Service, along with the collaboration work with CPTED UK Limited and CitizenAID, ensures that these kits are available to those who need them most.

Liz Barrett OBE DL, Principal at ATTFE College commented: “We would like to thank Mansfield CVS for their generous donation to supply bleed kits across Mansfield. It will boost the initiative and be used to train people and supply kits in the Mansfield area."

ATTFE College is proud to partner with such dedicated organisations and looks forward to the positive impact this contribution will bring to the community.

For more information about #InThisTogether2025 or to arrange a FREE Qualsafe Level 2 Award in CitizenAID and Stop the Bleed training for your team, please contact Julie Taylor MBE at: [email protected]

To find out more about Mansfield CVS, visit: www.mansfieldcvs.org