Ashfield resident named as finalist for 'making a difference' in BBC awards

A resident in Ashfield has been named a finalist for a prestigious BBC award – recognised for ‘making a difference’ as a volunteer in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Wheatley, a resident of Sutton and the founder of Active Minds CIC, has reached the finals of the BBC Making a Difference Awards for his community work in the volunteer category.

Graeme founded Active Minds CIC during the Coronavirus pandemic to support local schools and community members with their physical and mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Active Minds, a non-profit organisation operating across the Ashfield area, has supported thousands of school children since its inception.

Graeme Wheatley of Active Minds CIC.

Recently, Graeme was informed about being shortlisted for an award and spent some time at BBC studios discussing his mission and work.

He said: “It’s a proud moment to be a finalist at the BBC Making a Difference Awards.

“We get amazing feedback from participants in our programme so it is nice to be recognised for all the great work Active Minds does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The BBC do a great job of shining a spotlight on many good causes and amazing individuals that do so much for their communities.

“I’m honoured to be considered amongst them and wish everyone the best for the awards.”

The Make a Difference Awards are your chance to say thank you and recognise those who improve lives where we live.

Follow the latest on the awards on social media using the hashtag #BBCMakeADifference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceremony will take place at Nottingham Forest's home ground, the City Ground, in September.

Graeme will be present in hopes of winning the top prize.

For more information about Active Minds, contact [email protected] or visit activemindsuk.wixsite.com/website.