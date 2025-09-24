Ashfield leisure centres helping more people get healthy and active

More people across Ashfield are getting active as the leisure centres see a rise in residents improving their health and wellbeing.

Award-winning leisure operator Everyone Active, in partnership with Ashfield District Council, saw a combined 451,867 visits to Lammas Leisure Centre, Hucknall Leisure Centre and Kirkby Leisure Centre between April and June, a 3.5 per cent increase on the same period last year.

This included strong attendances across swimming, learn-to-swim programmes and fitness activities, despite unusually warm Spring weather, with some 14,000 children and young people visiting the centres.

More than 120 hours of free community access was delivered, which included tailored programmes for BAME (Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic) groups, disabled users and early-years participants.

Cllr Chris Huskinson and Amy Vernon, from Everyone Active

Social value reached £1.5million, reflecting the positive impact of the centres on local health, wellbeing and community cohesion.

New activities have been launched, such as the group walk and talk sessions at Jamie Brough Pavilion, and group cycling classes at Selston High School.

The GP referral programme continues to grow, with around 1,000 visits between April and June, while nearly 350 residents took part in the Save a Life campaign.

Cllr Chris Huskinson, Ashfield District Council’s Executive Lead Member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “We have fantastic leisure centres here in Ashfield and it is great that more people are now benefiting from all they have to offer.

“These centres offer something that suits everyone, whether that be taking part in one of the exercise classes, lifting weights or using the state-of-the-art equipment. I would urge anyone thinking of joining to get in touch and find out more about what they can do to help improve your health and wellbeing.”

Simon Morgan, Everyone Active’s Area Contract Manager, said: “Our aim is to help people across the local community to be active, no matter what their age, interests or ability.

“The range of activities on offer and our state-of-the-art facilities are making a huge difference to health and wellbeing in Ashfield and we will continue to work hard to keep this momentum going.”