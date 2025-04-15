Ashfield District Council announces UKSPF funding
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Approved by the Council’s Cabinet on March 17, this will allow the council to continue to invest in a range of projects across the district.
This will help the Council in improving its high streets, supporting local businesses and helping get people into work.
The first projects to get underway will include:
- £90,000 in grants to community groups across the district to help improve residents’ health and wellbeing
- £33,000 to fund a worker to support people who are struggling financially
- £40,000 for projects in Stanton Hill, following the recent approval of the new Stanton Hill Investment Plan which itself was funded by last year’s UKSPF allocation.
There is also a further £200,000 allocated to grants for local businesses.
These will assist businesses with their marketing, including their digital presence and selling online, plus measures to reduce their energy use and process optimisation.
Applications for these grants will open on Wednesday, April 23.
Full details of how to apply can be found here: https://www.ashfield.gov.uk/business-licensing/business-support/grow-your-business/business-grants/
Further projects will be announced in the coming weeks.
x9hx4dg