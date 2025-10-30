Ashfield community gets involved in build-up to Remembrance

We are privileged to have Ed Attenborough, Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire and High Sheriff of Nottingham, as the distinguished guest for the occasion.

ATTFE College in Ashfield has been a cornerstone of the community’s efforts, contributing significantly by creating the iconic “Tommy” silhouettes that have been displayed throughout Nottinghamshire. Their dedication to this cause has truly brought the community together.

The famous “Tommy” silhouettes, made by students and staff at ATTFE College’s, Construction Department in Sutton in Ashfield during the past two years have become even more popular with many businesses and organisations displaying them as a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for us.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Ashfield Fire Station have also played a pivotal role.

This year, for the second year running, they have transformed the front of their station once again, adding a moving tribute of poppies trailing from their drill tower. This stunning display was crafted in collaboration with firefighters, community volunteers from ATTFE College, and local residents.

Firefighters and the community have worked alongside ATTFE College to bring the “Tommy” silhouettes to life and knitted and crochet hundreds of poppies that are displayed at the fire station and outside the St. Mary’s Cenotaph in Sutton-in-Ashfield and other areas around Ashfield and Nottinghamshire.

The Ashfield Festival of Remembrance is a heartfelt gathering that highlights the unity and dedication of the Ashfield community in honouring its veterans.

Lt Col K E Spiers OBE TD (R ANGLIAN), Head of UK Engagement Centre, Headquarters Centre at Chetwynd Barracks, Chilwell, Nottingham gave his thoughts to the Ashfield Festival of Remembrance 2025 and the coming weeks of Remembrance with parades and events taking place across the County.

“Remembrance parades have grown as public appreciation for the Armed Forces deepens. For me, Remembrance is about shared purpose. It’s a moment for the whole community to honour those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and those still willing to do so. Personally, it’s a time to remember friends and family who served and are no longer with us. Their legacy lives on in these acts of collective respect.”

Organised by ATTFE College with the help, support and collaboration of various stakeholders across the area including Ashfield Freemasons, Sherwood Forest NHS Trust, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and many more.

1 . Contributed Councillor Terry Cox (Right) collects Tommy's for Huthwaite from Simon Martin (middle) MBE, Executive Leader ATTFE College and member of staff. (left) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed ATTFE College hub in Sutton's Idlewells Centre was a hive of activity last week Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Trailing Poppy Display on the drill tower at Ashfield Fire Station Photo: Submitted Photo Sales