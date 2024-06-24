Around 460 new jobs could be created at major Nottinghamshire solar park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Great North Road Solar Park development would create enough green energy to power every household in Nottinghamshire. Now developers say it could also lead to a local job boom.

Around 460 new jobs could be created if plans for a new Nottinghamshire solar park are approved.

The proposed Great North Road Solar Park, near Newark, would create enough clean energy to power every home in the county.

Developer Elements Green states that around 400 roles would be created during the construction phase, with a further 60 needed permanently once it is operational.

Developer Elements Green hopes to create around 460 jobs through the site

“The benefits of the Great North Road Solar Park aren’t just limited to cheaper bills and greener energy,” said Mark Noone, head of UK development.

“There will be hundreds of secure well-paid jobs created during construction and the project’s legacy would include scores of skilled positions once the site is operational.

“Over half of those will be engineering roles, but there will also be a need for admin and support staff, and there will be plenty of chances for these roles to be filled locally.

“These will be good jobs, which are permanent and pay a proper wage. And much like the Great North Road Solar Park, we believe they will make a positive contribution to the lives of families across the area.

“The skills and training opportunities on offer to local people will form part of a separate announcement to follow in the coming months.”

According to Mark, an initial public consultation staged earlier this year revealed “pleasing” levels of support for the development which would be built north of the town.

Almost half of the respondents either backed the development or could support it in an amended form.

If approved it would see around 1.5m solar panels erected to produce cleaner energy, which would play a significant role in hitting the UK Government’s Solar PV target of 70GW constructed by 2050.

Locally, it would lead to a greener Nottinghamshire – with substantially less carbon emitted into the atmosphere each year.

Additionally, around £1m-a-year in grant funding would be made available to the local community via the NG+ scheme, helping community projects that have a focus on areas such as education, food security, energy efficiency, wellbeing and the environment.

Mark added: “Whilst the Great North Road Solar Park is still currently a proposal, the benefits it could bring to this area – be it jobs, community funding and cleaner energy – are huge.