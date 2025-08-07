Animal magic at April Park Care Home as residents enjoy visit from Leanimals Petting Zoo

The much-anticipated visit brought a variety of fantastic animals right into the heart of the home, including snakes, bunnies, guinea pigs, tortoises, and even our beloved resident canine companion, Archie. The interactive experience gave residents the opportunity to pet, hold, and learn about these wonderful creatures in a safe and comforting environment.

Sharna Wall, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s April Park Care Home, said: "It’s so nice to see our residents enjoying themselves, especially during special visits like this one from Leanimals. Events like these bring such joy and stimulation to our residents, you can see their faces light up with excitement and affection as they interact with the animals.

"It’s a wonderful way to support their emotional wellbeing and create memorable moments. We’re so grateful to Leanimals for bringing such a heart-warming experience to our home.”

Resident at HC-One’s April Park Care Home, Eileen Kent added: “It was really fun!”

The day was not only enjoyable for the residents, but also incredibly rewarding for the care team, who felt immense pride in their roles as they witnessed the smiles and joy shared throughout the home.

With the warmer weather and a calendar full of outdoor events and activities, summer is a wonderful time for new residents to join the April Park community. It’s the perfect season to settle in, make new friends, and enjoy everything our care home has to offer.

This summer, HC-One homes in your area including April Park are offering £1,000 off the first month’s fees if you or a loved one moves in before August 31.

