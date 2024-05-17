Amiera crowned Pleasley May Day Queen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pleasley village was the venue for May Day celebrations including maypole dancing, tug of war where Top Pleasley versed Lower Pleasley, the crowning of the village queen and her princesses along with an all-day barbecue at The White Swan.

The crowned queen was Amiera aged 11 and her two princesses were Lottie and Melissa.

Amiera's winning pledges were:

1. To set up a children’s quiz event. She has already successfully achieved this. The first one will be held on Sunday June 9th, 6pm at The White Swan. Please bring your children 6-7.30pm.

Pleasley May Day Queen Amiera and one of her princesses Lottie

2. Organise a children’s litter pick. If you would like to join in please send your name.

3. Organise a children’s arts and crafts club. If you would like to join in please send your name.

Contact: 07988756095.