Amiera crowned Pleasley May Day Queen
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pleasley village was the venue for May Day celebrations including maypole dancing, tug of war where Top Pleasley versed Lower Pleasley, the crowning of the village queen and her princesses along with an all-day barbecue at The White Swan.
The crowned queen was Amiera aged 11 and her two princesses were Lottie and Melissa.
Amiera's winning pledges were:
1. To set up a children’s quiz event. She has already successfully achieved this. The first one will be held on Sunday June 9th, 6pm at The White Swan. Please bring your children 6-7.30pm.
2. Organise a children’s litter pick. If you would like to join in please send your name.
3. Organise a children’s arts and crafts club. If you would like to join in please send your name.
Contact: 07988756095.
The winners of the village tug of war was Top Pleasley beating Lower Pleasley 3-1.