Allison Homes acquires land for 45 new homes in Cotgrave to establish new East Midlands region

Housebuilder Allison Homes’ newly established East Midlands region has secured its first site in Nottinghamshire, to bring 45 new homes to the town of Cotgrave.

The upcoming, 3.8-acre development is located off Hollygate Lane and will provide a total of 45 new energy efficient properties, which will be installed with air source heat pumps. The homes have been thoughtfully crafted to meet the aspirations of future homeowners and designed based on in-depth research into their priorities and values.

Alongside delivering new homes, Allison Homes East Midlands will be making section 106 and Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions worth over £650,000 to support Cotgrave’s highways, bus services, play areas, education services and waste management.

The housebuilder will be submitting a reserved matters planning application following pre-application advice, and subject to approval construction work is due to commence later in 2025.

This scheme will be Allison Homes East Midlands’ fifth site overall and first in Nottinghamshire.

Karl Edwards, Operations Director at Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “We are incredibly proud to have acquired our first site in Nottinghamshire, and are looking forward to establishing ourselves in the county. This new development will deliver 45 high-quality homes, community benefits and a host of new employment and training opportunities for local people, as well as help boost the local economy.”

For any future land opportunities across the East Midlands region, or for any enquiries, please contact the team on [email protected].

To find out more about Allison Homes East Midlands, visit the website.