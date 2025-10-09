Alfreton salon gives ‘lifechanging’ free nipple tattooing service to breast cancer survivors

Alfreton’s five-star salon, Hair and Beauty at Slimming World, offers a free nipple tattooing service worth £150 to breast cancer survivors every month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawn Barlow, Senior Cosmetic and Beauty Therapist at the salon, has been offering one free nipple tattoo treatment to those who need it each month since 2022, and has now helped many breast cancer survivors.

3D nipple tattoos are designed to mimic the appearance of a real-life nipple. They appeal to some women who have had a mastectomy as part of their breast cancer treatment and may have lost their nipple, breast skin and some or all of their breast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An experienced nipple tattoo artist like Dawn, who is expertly trained in the procedure, can create an amazingly realistic image that appears to have physical dimension but is actually flat to the touch. They are applied with needles that insert pigment into the skin and create a permanent effect.

Dawn Barlow, Senior Cosmetic and Beauty Therapist at the salon, has been offering one free nipple tattoo treatment to those who need it each month since 2022, and has now helped many breast cancer survivors.

From incredibly accurate, life-like nipple tattoos to fun heart-shaped ones, Dawn, 59, loves helping women to reconnect with their bodies after cancer treatment, however they want their tattoo to look. Examples of her work can be found on her Instagram page @tweakmentsuk .

Dawn was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy in 2018. She says: “I thought having reconstruction surgery would be the final piece of my journey. However, while I was recovering well, I knew something wasn’t right. I just didn’t feel like myself, I’d lost my confidence and small things like looking in the mirror didn’t feel the same. Getting a nipple tattoo was lifechanging for me. I felt complete and whole again – like me.”

She isn’t alone with this feeling. A 2025 study showed that 3D nipple tattooing can both help people who have had breast reconstruction surgery feel aesthetically happier and also improve their overall psychological wellbeing*. Dawn didn’t want the cost of the procedure to be a barrier for women like her, who would really benefit from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting a 3D tattoo is often expensive,” Dawn adds. “A cancer diagnosis can take a toll on not only your body but other aspects of your life too, especially your finances.”

The state-of-the-art salon is based at Slimming World’s Alfreton head office and is open to the public with free parking

In addition to the monthly free treatments, Hair and Beauty at Slimming World offer their 3D nipple tattooing service for £150. The Mcindoe Centre shares typical pricing for this from £408 - £645*.

“I’m so proud to offer this service at our salon, from our competitive pricing for paid tattoos, to the free monthly one I give away.” Dawn says: “Deciding to have a treatment like this is a really personal choice, but I found it to be such a huge part of my healing process. I really want to help anyone else who’s been through the same thing.”

Supporting cancer survivors is an issue at the heart of Slimming World as a wider organisation, having raised more than £25 million for Cancer Research UK over the last 12 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The state-of-the-art salon is based at Slimming World’s Alfreton head office and is open to the public with free parking. The team pride themselves on offering the latest trends and techniques and hosts a warm and friendly environment where clients are pampered and made to feel extra special.

Dawn will be at the Hair and Beauty at Slimming World Christmas event 2025, on Wednesday 26th November, to answer any questions about the 3D nipple tattooing service. The event is free and will run from 5:30pm to 7pm in the salon. They’ve planned a night of inspiration for hair, beauty and aesthetics with exclusive prices on products and treatments.

To RSVP for the event, or to be considered for a free nipple tattooing appointment, call 01773 546382 or email [email protected] .