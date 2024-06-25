Alfreton care home resident finds new motivation through Superhero Series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jason Wood, a resident of Ash Lea House in Alfreton, part of Salutem Care and Education, has discovered a new lease of life through his involvement with the Superhero Series.

Inspired by the Marvel Superhero Series, Jason has taken an unprecedented step by joining his local council gym to get fit for the event, a decision that marks a significant milestone in his life.

Jason, who has been living at Ash Lea House since November 2019, first became interested in the Superhero Series after his home manager Lorraine discussed the event with residents, showcasing videos and pictures. Enthused by what he saw, Jason decided to participate, setting his sights on the Superheroes Summer Adventure in Windsor on the 17th August 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To prepare for the event, Jason has embraced a comprehensive fitness regime. He frequents the local council gym, enjoys walks in the fresh air, goes swimming, and is even trying cycling with support. Additionally, he engages in exercises at home, particularly enjoying Mr Motivator videos on YouTube. This newfound routine aims to help Jason lose weight, improve his mobility, and enhance his mental well-being.

Jason Wood

Lorraine Walker, the manager of Ash Lea House, has signed up to be Jason’s sidekick, providing the necessary support and encouragement. Lorraine expressed her admiration for Jason’s dedication, saying, “Jason’s determination to participate in the Superhero Series has been truly inspiring. His enthusiasm and commitment to improving his fitness and well-being are remarkable. We are all incredibly proud of his progress and are looking forward to supporting him at the event in Windsor.”

The Superhero Series, founded by Paralympian Sophia Warner in 2016, aims to create inclusive sporting challenges for everyday superheroes. Recognising the limited sporting events available for individuals with disabilities, the initiative provides bold, fun, and fully inclusive activities, encouraging mass participation in sports and fostering a strong community spirit.

Jason is eagerly looking forward to the event, anticipating not only the physical exercise but also the opportunity to have fun, experience a new environment, meet people, and make friends. He believes that accomplishing this challenge will boost his mood, improve his health, and enhance his self-esteem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad