A Slimming World success story that’s changing lives one step at a time

At 65, Joy Kennedy found herself at a critical turning point. Years of discomfort and limited mobility led her to seek a knee replacement, but the surgeon’s verdict was clear: her BMI was too high, and surgery would only be considered if she lost weight. She was given one year. For many, that might have felt like a setback. For Joy, it became a challenge and ultimately, a triumph.

On Wednesday 3rd January 2024, Joy walked through the doors of the Slimming World group at Big Barn Lane Methodist Church in Mansfield for the 4pm session. What she found wasn’t just a weight loss programme it was a community, a lifestyle, and a new beginning.

Her Goal? Lose 1lb a week. “Food Optimising means you can really eat everything,” Joy shared. “If you measure some foods, count your syns, and fill up on free foods it works.”

Gone were the days of three bottles of Lucozade, daily scones, white bread, cake, and chocolate. In their place came hearty roast dinners, warming stews, fluffy omelettes, and yes desserts and chocolate still made the cut, carefully counted within her syns. Her husband joined her on the journey, eating the same meals and shedding 1st 1lb himself over the year.

Joy didn’t just change her diet she changed her life. “Being overweight, I was always tired and out of breath,” she admitted. “I’d get red in the face doing anything, and the stress on my joints meant I really needed this operation.”

Before her transformation, even walking short distances, climbing stairs, or putting on socks left her breathless. But by August 2024, she returned to her surgeon a different woman. He was stunned. “Most people struggle to lose half a stone,” he said proudly. Joy had done far more and with grace, determination, and a smile.

Then came Christmas week 2024, and Joy hit her target weight an astonishing 6 stone lost in just one year. “I feel so much healthier now,” she beams. “And I’ve got a whole new wardrobe to prove it!”

In September 2024, Joy finally had her knee replacement. But her journey didn’t stop there. She continued to eat healthily, sticking to the habits that had brought her this far. And she still attends group every single week, staying for the support, the camaraderie, and the motivation to maintain her target for life. She’s now approaching a full year of staying within her target range a phenomenal achievement.

“I realised that if I cheat, I’m only cheating myself,” Joy said. “This is my health, my future and I want to keep feeling this good.”

Her consultant Lizzy said, “Our group are so proud of the changes Joy has made. She is a true inspiration she really motivates the members each week.”

Lizzy runs three Slimming World sessions every Wednesday at Big Barn Lane Methodist Church in Mansfield at 4pm, 5.30pm, and 7pm. She’s also a manager in the Mansfield area, supporting other consultants and their members to achieve their dreams. “My role as a consultant is the best thing ever,” Lizzy shared. “I get to play a part in journeys like Joy’s every week, and I would urge anyone who’s ever considered this role to reach out to me or speak to their own consultant to find out more. We’re always looking at ways to help even more people in our community achieve their dream weight.”