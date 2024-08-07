A rainbow and a daddy - youngsters at a Nottinghamshire nursery share their ambitions

Children at a Nottinghamshire nursery have been sharing what they’d like to be when they grow up - with little ones listing a daddy and a rainbow as ambitions.

Youngsters that attend Little Wrens, based in Selston, shared the jobs they dream of doing in advance of National Opportunity Day.

Little ones listed professions including a nurse, police officer, vet and firefighter as they began to think about their ambitions for the future and discussed what they needed to do to get them.

One little girl said they wanted to be an ice cream girl, whilst another said they wanted to be a nurse so she could help people and follow in her mummy’s footsteps.

Whilst a young boy said he wanted to be a daddy, and when asked how he could achieve his ambition, he said he would have to “open the fridge” to be a daddy.

Little Wrens conducted the activity in advance on National Opportunity Day, which is a day dedicated to shedding light on all the possible opportunities out there - even beyond the more traditional routes.

The nursery were delighted that the children had so many ideas about what they wanted to be or do in the future, and enjoyed stoking the fire of curiosity in their students.

Charlotte Wright, Acting Nursery Manager at Little Wrens Nursery said: “The ambition of the children is really great, and they understand the need to go to school in order to get there.

“We really appreciate the importance of early childhood development and seek to empower the children to become inquisitive, enthusiastic and adaptable - so this was a perfect activity for us all.”

For more information on Little Wrens, please visit littlewrensnursery.com.