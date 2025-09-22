A New photographic book - The Diamond

By Brian O Hanlon
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:51 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 13:00 BST
Can you remember what it felt like before social media, mobile phones and Tic Toc, where human interaction was face to face and word of mouth - That’s the feeling you get when you step into the Diamond in Sutton in Ashfield (old coal mining town).

The book capture the regulars, the walk-ins, the memorabilia covered walls, the green room and the talented tribute bands that play there every weekend. It’s a working class oasis that protects its patrons from the pressures of inflation, polarised opinions and an ever growing digital musical culture.

It’s true that Diamonds and Coal are made of the same element - Carbon. But what makes them so different are the external pressures that bind the molecules closer and closer.

The Diamond has taken over 140 years to create and strengthen the bonds within a broken community of Sutton in Ashfield. The external pressures of closed pit, austerity, COVID and now uncertain inflation has created a diamond oasis who’s foundations run deep into the coal seams below.

The Diamond - A New Photographic Book

The Diamond - A New Photographic Book

New Photo Book

New Photo Book

Sharon has been going the Diamond for over 30 years

Sharon has been going the Diamond for over 30 years

Please take your shoes off to dance on the chairs

Please take your shoes off to dance on the chairs

