A New photographic book - The Diamond

The book capture the regulars, the walk-ins, the memorabilia covered walls, the green room and the talented tribute bands that play there every weekend. It’s a working class oasis that protects its patrons from the pressures of inflation, polarised opinions and an ever growing digital musical culture.

It’s true that Diamonds and Coal are made of the same element - Carbon. But what makes them so different are the external pressures that bind the molecules closer and closer.

The Diamond has taken over 140 years to create and strengthen the bonds within a broken community of Sutton in Ashfield. The external pressures of closed pit, austerity, COVID and now uncertain inflation has created a diamond oasis who’s foundations run deep into the coal seams below.

