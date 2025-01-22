A new chapter for the Sherwood Forest Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sherwood Forest Trust, based in Edwinstowe, announces a significant leadership change as CEO, Dr. Patrick Candler, prepares to retire after 11 years of dedicated service.

Patrick has been instrumental in advancing the Trust’s mission to preserve and celebrate the heritage of Sherwood Forest, leaving a lasting legacy.

Patrick has been at the heart of so many wonderful achievements during his time with the Sherwood Forest Trust. From overseeing the much-loved annual Woodland Festival to bringing the long-awaited Sherwood Seedbank – a community tree nursery based in Sherwood Pines – to life, his impact has been incredible.

With his love of history, Patrick has been a driving force in celebrating the rich culture and heritage of Sherwood Forest. This is reflected in events like the Spirit of Wartime Sherwood and the commemoration of the 300th anniversary of Major Hayman Rooke, both of which have brought Sherwood Forest’s past to life in such memorable ways. While everyone is sad to see him go, the team would like to thank Patrick for everything he’s done and wish him all the very best for the future.

Dr. Patrick Candler and Andy Statham with Cllr. Emma Oldham

Patrick said “I have had 11 wonderful years at the Sherwood Forest Trust, and it has been a real privilege to work with the excellent staff and have achieved some brilliant projects in this time. I believe Helen and her team will take the trust from strength to strength and I would like to thank everyone for their support over the years.”

Stepping into the role of CEO is Helen Sullivan, who brings a fantastic mix of experience and fresh ideas to the Trust. Helen has a strong background in the charity sector, community, and wellbeing, with having previously worked as CEO of Breathworks, and the COO at the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare. She showed outstanding leadership, excelled in management, and supporting others to thrive.

Helen said “I’m honoured to join The Sherwood Forest Trust at such an important time. This charity has already made a significant impact through its work and I am eager to build on this legacy, drawing on my experience in sustainability, wellbeing, and community-focused initiatives to support the Trust’s mission. Having visited Sherwood Forest often during my childhood, I’ve always felt a deep connection to this special place, and I’m thrilled to now contribute to its preservation and future growth.”

The team couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Helen on board and are looking forward to seeing the fresh perspective and expertise she’ll bring to the Trust’s current and future work.

New CEO Helen Sullivan, with new Chair of Trustees, Andrew Jeffcutt

The Sherwood Forest Trust is also pleased to announce that Andy Jeffcutt has been appointed as the new Chair of Trustees, taking over from the greatly valued Andy Statham.

Andy Statham has been a fantastic Chair, offering steady leadership and invaluable guidance throughout his time in the role. Under his watch, the Trust has achieved so much, and his dedication to Sherwood Forest has made a lasting impact. The team at the Sherwood Forest Trust would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Andy for all his hard work and wish him all the very best for the future.

Andy Jeffcutt steps into the role with a wealth of experience and a genuine passion for Sherwood Forest and its community. With his background in private, public, and third sector organisations, Andy is perfectly placed to help guide the Trust as it continues its vital work.

Andy said “I first visited Sherwood as a child and was fascinated by the stories of Robin Hood. The magic of the forest has remained with me, and I am now lucky enough to live locally, regularly exploring on foot and by bicycle. It is an honour to serve as the Chair of trustees, helping preserve Sherwood for future generations of people and wildlife.”

The team is really looking forward to working closely with Andy Jeffcutt and can’t wait to see the enthusiasm he’ll bring as the Trust continues its mission to protect, preserve, and celebrate this iconic landscape.

The Sherwood Forest Trust is going into 2025 ready to continue their great work, with tree planting, heathland restoration, and community engagement projects. To learn more about our work, upcoming volunteer sessions, or how you can get involved in supporting the Sherwood Forest Trust, please visit our website at www.sherwoodforest.org.uk or contact us at [email protected].