A new chapter for 1st Bilsthorpe Scouts

First Bilsthorpe Scouts Kayaking on Lake Hibbett

September was a very exciting time for 1st Bilsthorpe Scouts as they launched their new home for water-based activities, Lake Hibbett Activity Centre.

To mark the special event, trees were planted with the lake owner, Fred Hibbett. Wonderfully, all sections have already been able to use the site to take part in activities such as raft building, kayaking and having a very cold (but extremely fun) splash around on the water’s edge.

Over time, 1st Bilsthorpe Scouts plan to develop the site and increase the number of activities available to include camping and climbing. Group Scout leader Graham Baguley speaks on behalf of the whole group to gratefully thank Fred Hibbett for giving them this amazing opportunity.

If you know of a young person who has a passion for being outdoors, we are sure that they would thoroughly enjoy being part of Scouting at Bilsthorpe.

For further information on how to join or volunteer with the group, please contact Graham Baguley (Group Scout Lead Volunteer) on [email protected] or find them on Facebook: 1st Bilsthorpe Scout Group.