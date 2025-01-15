A journey to a healthier you...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In today's fast-paced world, finding time for ourselves can be challenging, and prioritizing our health often takes a back seat. But with Slimming World, embarking on a journey towards a healthier, happier you is not only achievable but also enjoyable.

Deb Green knows this all too well. "Unfit, unhealthy, and not liking what I saw in the mirror. A health scare made me realize it was the right time to change my lifestyle," she shares.

She joined my Saturday morning Slimming World group at St. Thomas’ Church Hall In Kirkby in Ashfield. Our flexible, supportive approach emphasizes healthy eating without deprivation. Instead of counting calories, Slimming World encourages a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. This approach helps members develop a healthier relationship with food, making long-term weight loss a reality.

As a vegetarian, Deb loves that she can still follow the plan with ease. "I cook the same meals for the whole family and batch cooking is my go-to. My favourite is veggie chilli with sweet potato chips," she says. This flexibility makes it easy to incorporate healthy eating into family life without cooking multiple meals.

Real food, real support, real results and I now have a healthier lifesyle.

Slimming World isn’t just about food; it’s about community. Weekly group sessions provide a safe, supportive environment where members can share their successes and challenges. These sessions offer more than just weight loss tips—they provide motivation, inspiration, and camaraderie. At group Deb has formed many new friendships creating a robust support network that’s invaluable in helping her to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Deb also appreciates the plan’s flexibility when it comes to occasional treats. "I still have an occasional glass of wine or chocolate bar—I just use my syns!" she adds. This approach allows her to enjoy her favourite indulgences without feeling guilty or derailing her progress.

Physical activity is another cornerstone of Slimming World. The plan promotes incorporating enjoyable physical activities into daily routines. Whether it’s a brisk walk, a dance class, or even gardening, the goal is to find activities that bring joy and make moving more a natural part of life. Deb has found that her new lifestyle has had a profound impact on her overall fitness. "I can now run and hike without becoming breathless. I was on an inhaler but no longer need it. Last year, I took photos of Mam Tor in Derbyshire; this year, I walked to the summit," she proudly shares. As a scout leader, Deb is definitely leading her scouts out on an activity challenges, and is very proud to be able to do so.

Staying committed to her goals is paramount for Deb. "Staying to group is the key. If I can't make my own group, then I always attend another to maintain my enthusiasm and commitment," she says. This dedication highlights the importance of community support in her journey.

Deb Green is now a target member, having lost an impressive 6st. Her journey is a testament to the effectiveness of Slimming World's support. The support she receives from her group and the guidance from her consultant Lisa Greenwood.

If Deb’s Story inspires you to start your journey to a healthier you.

Contact Lisa Greenwood to find out more. 07707 519947

Or pop along to

St. Thomas’ Church Hall

Saturday 8.30am or 10.00am

Remember at Slimming World, you’re never be alone on your journey.