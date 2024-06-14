A change of name and a fun-filled day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Good news as Mansfield Church announces new collective name for ‘St John’s with St Mary’s’ as ‘Christ the Light’!

The occasion was a Family Fun Day on Sunday 9th June in the grounds and church of St John’s, Mansfield. The event – sandwiched between wet and windy weather on the Saturday and Monday – was a day bathed in sunshine and fun!

All the usual fun activities with bouncy castles, crafts, games, music, barbecue, and cream teas in church, was all free – and over 400 people turned up to enjoy the fun.

Areas were set aside for quiet in the church with plenty of room to enjoy a cream team with scones, cakes, drinks.

The event was organised and hosted by members of Christ the Light, led by Ruth Greenfield, children and families worker, along with husband Andrew.