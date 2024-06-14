A change of name and a fun-filled day
The occasion was a Family Fun Day on Sunday 9th June in the grounds and church of St John’s, Mansfield. The event – sandwiched between wet and windy weather on the Saturday and Monday – was a day bathed in sunshine and fun!
All the usual fun activities with bouncy castles, crafts, games, music, barbecue, and cream teas in church, was all free – and over 400 people turned up to enjoy the fun.
Areas were set aside for quiet in the church with plenty of room to enjoy a cream team with scones, cakes, drinks.
The event was organised and hosted by members of Christ the Light, led by Ruth Greenfield, children and families worker, along with husband Andrew.
Rev Chris Lee, opened the event and thanked everyone for coming along, and again mid afternoon he explained to everyone about the message of the new name, Christ the Light, being a beacon of light in the town of Mansfield.