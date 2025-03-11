3,500 trees planted to create a new woodland in Mansfield Woodhouse

Around 3,500 trees have been planted on top of a former landfill site in Mansfield Woodhouse as part of the Trees for Climate project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mansfield District Council site of three hectares (7.6 acres) was originally a quarry before being used for landfill in the 1950s.

With no agricultural value, the land has had little use over the years and was put forward as a number of suitable plots around the district which could be used for new recreational woodland and is the final site to have been planted since 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mammoth task to plant all the saplings and shrubs, has been managed over the past eight weeks by Sherwood Forest Trust, a local conservation charity which has marshalled a team of 180 volunteers to help out.

Left to right, Chief Executive of Sherwood Forest Trust Helen Sullivan; Cllr Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder at Mansfield District Council for Environment and Leisure; Adrian Selby, Assistant Director of Neighbourhood Services at MDC; Andrew Chambers, Parks Development Officer at MDC; Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams; and Katie Vickers, Community Conservation Officer for Sherwood Forest Trust.

Trees for Climate has been a government funded project, managed locally by Greenwood Community Forest, a Nottinghamshire County Council initiative that works in partnership with four local councils in the county.

They include Mansfield where the district has benefitted from £61,000 in funding to create new woodlands, with around 7,000 trees being planted since 2023 with the help of nearly 500 volunteers.

It is estimated that each tree can capture up to 150kg of carbon per year (link open to the source of the statistics at the UN). With the additional 3,500 trees planted, this can expect to capture up to 525 metric tons of carbon annually. That’s equivalent to 60,000 petrol driven car journeys of 50 miles each - helping to improve air quality and overall quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Greenwood Community Forest, along with another 14 Community Forests in England, was awarded funding from the Government’s Nature for Climate fund in 2021 to plant millions of trees across England to help mitigate global warming and climate change.

In Mansfield, among the council sites that have benefitted from the scheme are:

Warsop Vale Open Space in Carter Lane

Deepdale Open Space, off Deepdale Road in Forest Town

Fisher Lane Park, Mansfield

Maun Valley Local Nature Reserve in Mansfield

Thorpelands Open Space off Thorpelands Avenue, Forest Town

Peafield Park in Mansfield Woodhouse

Carr Lane Park in Warsop

Leeming Lane Open Space in Mansfield Woodhouse

Among the species to be planted at the Common Lane site are oak, rowan, birch, alder. dogwood and holly. At other sites the species have also included hazel, maple, willow, cherry, beech, poplar, horse chestnut, hawthorn, blackthorn, broom, and gorse.

When choosing the locations, consideration was given to avoid any potential impact on neighbouring properties with overhanging branches and root growth. The council also ensured the tree species selected for planting on the sites would not grow out of control, or require significant maintenance by the parks team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “The Trees for Climate scheme has seen thousands of trees planted in the district and our huge thanks go the Greenwood Community Forest and to Sherwood Forest Trust and the hundreds of volunteers who have helped out over the past couple of years to get these young trees into the ground.

“It has been hard work carried out in all weathers but it has generated tremendous community spirit with people of all ages coming together to improve their neighbourhoods.

“In 15 years’ time these new trees will really begin to transform these sites, helping to capture carbon and regenerating these open spaces into beautiful recreational woodlands that will help wildlife to thrive and which everyone can enjoy.

“Planting trees is an important part of contributing towards achieving net zero and is just one the ways the council is addressing climate action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Sherwood Forest Trust, added: “It has been great to work with local communities to plant these trees. It has been an enormous undertaking but it shows just what can be achieved when we all work together.

“And when people get involved in projects like this, it helps to engender a sense of belonging, interest and care for their local environment. These new woodlands are for everyone to enjoy – and for everyone to care for and respect.”