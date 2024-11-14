30 years of serving Radcliffe families in their time of need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark the 30th anniversary of its Radcliffe funeral home, family funeral directors A.W. Lymn is hosting a special memorial service on 30th November at Rushcliffe Oaks Crematorium.

The service will be a time for reflection, bringing together families from across the region, including residents from Ruddington, West Bridgford, and Clifton, who have been served by the company over the past year, offering a moment to commemorate their loved ones in a shared space of remembrance.

Located at Rose House, Radcliffe-on-Trent, the funeral home has given 30 years of dedicated service within the local communities it serves and has seen plenty of changes in that time.

Dominic Lister, an experienced Funeral Director with over three decades of experience, began working for A.W. Lymn 15 years ago at the Radcliffe funeral home, said a lot has changed in the last three decades but the family business’s place at the centre of the community has remained steadfast.

Dominic Lister, Funeral Director at Radcliffe Funeral Home.

He said: “Towns such as Radcliffe, Bingham, and Ruddington have expanded over the last 30 years, adding new amenities like Aldi and Lidl, and lots more homes, yet they have retained the close-knit community feel that has always been their hallmark. Throughout these changes, A.W. Lymn has remained a constant, providing trusted, compassionate funeral services that families can rely on during their most challenging times.”

Over the years, A.W. Lymn has continued to adapt, ensuring its facilities, such as its chapels and mortuary spaces, are modernised to meet the community's needs, including washrooms for different faiths, who can use the facilities as required ahead of funerals.

With between 420 and 450 funerals conducted annually across its Rushcliffe funeral homes, including locations such as Bingham, Radcliffe, and Ruddington, the company is always focused on offering the highest quality service. Even during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, A.W. Lymn maintained its commitment to providing dignified and personal services, often incorporating webcasts and technology to allow families to participate remotely.

Dominic added: "As the towns around us have grown, we’ve been there every step of the way. Families know they can count on us. In many cases, we’ve built lasting relationships, carrying out funerals for multiple generations of the same family. It’s incredibly meaningful to gain that level of trust over the years."

In addition to marking the milestone anniversary with the special memorial service, A.W. Lymn is also celebrating the opening of its new Bottesford funeral home, which launched in May. This new branch is yet another testament to the company's continued growth and commitment to serving families across the region, ensuring that even as the communities it serves grow, the family business’s personal touch remains.

Dominic reflects on the importance of community in the funeral profession: "What makes funeral arranging truly special is how deeply connected the process can be to the local community. Whether it's a village funeral where everyone gathers, or a unique procession that tells the story of someone's life, it's about listening to families and making their vision come to life."

A.W. Lymn’s legacy of service extends beyond just the practicalities of funerals. By maintaining strong ties to the local community, the business has become a trusted partner for families who return to the fifth-generation firm when a loved one passes. The rapport, built over decades, has allowed A.W. Lymn to provide a personal, dependable service, ensuring that each family feels supported and cared for.

Dominic added: "Funerals today are so much more personal than when I first started out in the profession. Families have far more options, and we pride ourselves on listening to their needs, whether it’s using a sentimental vehicle for a procession or tailoring the service to reflect their loved one’s life. This ability to adapt while remaining a trusted constant in the community is what sets us apart."

With 28 funeral homes across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and most recently Leicestershire, A.W. Lymn prides itself on offering a variety of services available at an affordable price to the families it has served since 1907.

A.W. Lymn will be distributing invites to those families it has served in the last year to attend the memorial service.