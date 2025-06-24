1st Bilsthorpe Scout group 'Comp Camp'

Scouts from 1st Bilsthorpe Scout group took part in ‘Comp Camp’ where they came head to head with 10th Mansfield Scout group in an exciting archery competition.

Maxwell from 1st Bilsthorpe Scouts won on day one with an impressive top score of 197.

The rest of the day was filled with fun activities including Tomahawk throwing, bush crafts and local hike before an enjoyable evening singing songs around the campfire.

On day two, the competition continued at 10th Mansfield’s Scout hut where the highest score was achieved by George, also from 1st Bilsthorpe Scouts, with a high score of 135.

Archery Competetion in Mansfield

The winners received certificates and a good weekend was had by all.

If you know of a young person who has a passion for being outdoors, we are sure that they would thoroughly enjoy being part of Scouting at Bilsthorpe.

For further information on how to join or volunteer with the group, please contact Graham Baguley (Group Scout Lead Volunteer) on [email protected] or find them on Facebook: 1st Bilsthorpe Scout Group.

