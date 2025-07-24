Works to begin on flagship multi-million pound Ashfield regeneration project
It is hoped the Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre (ADMC) will be a national centre of excellence for automation and the jewel of a £100m Innovation and Technology Park, bringing further employment opportunities to the area.
The 2,800sqm purpose-built multifunctional centre will support businesses of all sizes to design and implement bespoke automation strategies, boosting productivity, competitiveness, and long-term economic growth.
Before work can begin on the building, major alterations to a road junction need to be completed alongside other associated works. The roadworks are set to start in the coming weeks.
In the past few days ecologists have surveyed the site off Low Moor Road, Sutton, for nesting birds, to ensure no nesting areas are disturbed by the work. A report to Ashfield District Council and construction partners Lindum, found no current evidence of bird breeding at the site, meaning work can now progress on the preparatory phase off moving hedgerows and some groundwork.
Ashfield District Council leader, Cllr Jason Zadrozny, said: “This ADMC will become a magnet for businesses who recognise the need to embrace new technology to drive growth and improve. It will provide a legacy for generations to come and one that will attract more high skilled jobs to Ashfield.
“Regeneration is hugely important for Ashfield and our ambition to grow the District’s economy. We’re excited about work beginning and I look forward to seeing the centre take shape in the coming months.”
Designed to mirror the UK’s existing Catapult Centres, the ADMC will provide independent, expert guidance and access to state-of-the-art technology and skills development.
Its mission is underpinned by four core pillars:
•Research and Development
•Prototyping and Proof of Principle
•Showcasing and Demonstration
•Skills and Training
The ADMC will also offer space for networking, events, and collaboration, and will be staffed by a team of researchers, engineers, and technical specialists.
The Innovation Park, supported by Ashfield’s Towns Fund, will play a central role in delivering high-skilled job opportunities in the region. Its strategic location - close to the A38, M1 and Sutton Parkway Station - makes it ideally positioned to serve the Midlands’ strong manufacturing and logistics base.