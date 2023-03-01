Mansfield Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road is set to be “refreshed” in the coming weeks, as work has started on “upgrading” the store.

The store’s central clothing area is currently under construction, with many shoppers saying they had to do a double-take when they saw the open space where clothing racks once were.

Departments have moved around, and staff have re-set aisles to ensure shopping can continue by cordoning off sections and ensuring business continues as usual.

Work is underway.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are pleased to announce that we’re refreshing our Mansfield Extra store, bringing a new look and feel to the shop for our customers.

“The refresh includes larger clothing and fresh food departments, upgraded refrigeration, and new fixtures and fittings throughout.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst the work is being carried out.”

The work is part of a push to become a “convenient retailer” with plans for the company to open 14 new express stores and 59 new branches in the next 12 months.

Speaking to Retail Gazette, chief executive Ken Murphy said the latest opening programme will take Tesco to a total of over 2,000 Express stores and 1,001 shops.

He said: “Our priority is to be the most convenient retailer."

Tesco said it has worked closely with suppliers to manage inflation and address the cost pressures, aiming to meet customers’ needs and maintain availability of popular products.