News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Work under way at Mansfield supermarket as every 'upgrade' helps

Work is under way at a Mansfield Tesco store with huge “upgrades” and “expansions” planned for the site.

By Phoebe Cox
1st Mar 2023, 10:56am - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 8:31am

Mansfield Tesco Extra, on Chesterfield Road South, is set to be expanded in the coming weeks, as work has started on ‘upgrading’ the store.

The store’s central clothing area is currently under construction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Departments have moved around, and staff have reset aisles to ensure shopping can continue by cordoning off sections and ensuring that business continues as usual.

Work is underway.
Work is underway.
Work is underway.
Most Popular

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are pleased to announce we’re refreshing our Mansfield Extra store, bringing a new look and feel to the shop for our customers.

“The refresh includes larger clothing and fresh food departments, upgraded refrigeration, and new fixtures and fittings throughout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst the work is being carried out.”

Read More
Watch police video as motorist drives vehicle transporter with his ELBOW!

The company plans to open 14 new express stores and 59 new branches in the next 12 months.

Speaking to the Retail Gazette, chief executive Ken Murphy said the latest opening programme will take Tesco to a total of over 2,000 Express stores and 1,001 shops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “Our priority is to be the most convenient retailer.”

Work on the site is due to be completed by April 3.

TescoWorkMansfield