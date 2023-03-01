Mansfield Tesco Extra, on Chesterfield Road South, is set to be expanded in the coming weeks, as work has started on ‘upgrading’ the store.

The store’s central clothing area is currently under construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Departments have moved around, and staff have reset aisles to ensure shopping can continue by cordoning off sections and ensuring that business continues as usual.

Work is underway.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are pleased to announce we’re refreshing our Mansfield Extra store, bringing a new look and feel to the shop for our customers.

“The refresh includes larger clothing and fresh food departments, upgraded refrigeration, and new fixtures and fittings throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst the work is being carried out.”

The company plans to open 14 new express stores and 59 new branches in the next 12 months.

Speaking to the Retail Gazette, chief executive Ken Murphy said the latest opening programme will take Tesco to a total of over 2,000 Express stores and 1,001 shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Our priority is to be the most convenient retailer.”