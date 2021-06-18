Priority Space, working with HG Sites, is overseeing the £4.5 million development of 36,250sqft of prime industrial and warehouse space at Aria Park.

Twelve of the 18 units have already been reserved with construction work due to be finished later this year

Lee Buchanan, director at Priority Space, said: “This well-placed industrial development for the East Midlands has already attracted a great deal of attention and we are particularly pleased to see so many of the units already sold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Waite, of CPP, Lee Buchahan, of Priority Space, and Shaun Hunt, of HG Sites, at Aria Park in Mansfield.

"Many businesses are investing in new facilities to support increased online trade and a greater need for storage and distribution capacity.

“We’re now on site and look forward to seeing Mansfield businesses seize the opportunity to purchase or rent the remaining workspaces, so that they can invest in their companies and grow.”

Stuart Waite, director at Commerical Property Partners which is marketing the units at the site, off Sherwood Avenue, said he was ‘delighted’ demand had been high for units.

“This is an excellent site for a small business unit development, just a stone’s throw from Mansfield town centre with excellent road links, and plenty of amenity nearby,” he said.

An artist's impression of Aria Park in Mansfield

“We are delighted to see such a positive response to our initial marketing campaign, with 12 units already placed under offer. Please do get in touch should you wish to discuss remaining availability.”

Priority Space and CPP have previously worked together on commercial property schemes in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

For more information, contact Stuart Waite at CPP’s Nottingham office on 0115 8966611.