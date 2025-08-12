This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With parts of the UK set to swelter at 34°C, know your rights at work 🌡️

UK’s fourth summer heatwave has brought amber health alerts to much of the UK

But there’s no legal maximum workplace temperature in UK law

Employers must keep conditions “reasonable” and protect staff from heat

Workers can stop work if in “serious and imminent danger” from high temperatures

Staff may be sent home if heat affects health or productivity, usually with pay

The UK is in the grip of its fourth heatwave of the summer, with temperatures set to peak at 34°C in parts of southern England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning of potentially serious health effects, particularly for older people and those with medical conditions.

As such, there are amber heat health alerts in place for large areas including London, the South East, the East Midlands and West Midlands.

But while most of the focus is on staying safe outdoors, the heat can also make workplaces stifling – raising questions about whether staff can refuse to work or be sent home.

Is it ever ‘too hot to work’?

In short: no. UK law does not set an upper temperature limit for workplaces. Instead, the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 require employers to maintain a “reasonable” temperature indoors.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) says what is “reasonable” will depend on the work being done and the environmental conditions. In hot weather, this means employers should take steps to protect workers from the effects of heat.

If temperatures become uncomfortable, employers are expected to:

Monitor indoor conditions and respond to rising temperatures.

Provide cooling equipment such as fans or air conditioning.

Allow extra breaks so workers can hydrate and cool down.

Adjust dress codes so staff can wear lighter, cooler clothing.

Reschedule tasks so the most strenuous work is done at cooler times of the day.

Employers should also assess the needs of vulnerable employees, such as those with health conditions made worse by heat.

Can you refuse to work?

You can’t walk out simply because the office is uncomfortably warm. But under UK law, employees have the right to stop working and leave if they believe they are in “serious and imminent danger” and their employer has not taken steps to address it.

This would usually apply if you are showing symptoms of heat exhaustion or heatstroke, your working conditions put your health at significant risk, or you’ve raised concerns and no action has been taken.

If this happens, you should inform your manager immediately, document the issue, and follow your company’s reporting procedures.

Know your rights in hot weather Legal maximum temperature? None – UK law only says workplaces must be at a “reasonable” temperature. Employer responsibilities: Keep indoor temperature reasonable.

Provide cooling (fans, air con).

Allow extra breaks for water/rest.

Relax dress codes.

Reschedule strenuous work to cooler hours. Your rights: You can stop work if you believe you are in “serious and imminent danger” from heat and your employer isn’t acting. You should be paid if sent home, unless your contract says otherwise. If you feel unwell: Tell your manager immediately.

Move to a cool place, drink water, and rest.

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion: dizziness, nausea, headache, excessive sweating.

Can I be sent home from work?

Yes – if high temperatures are affecting health or productivity, your employer can send staff home.

In most cases, you should be paid for the remainder of your shift unless your contract states otherwise.

Practical steps for workers

Stay hydrated and keep water within reach.

Take breaks in shaded or cooler areas.

Wear breathable fabrics and avoid heavy layers.

Flag any symptoms of overheating (dizziness, headache, nausea) to your manager immediately.

