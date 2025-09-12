Wheels in motion for internet star thanks to Mansfield motorbike shop following theft

An Indian internet star can continue his journey home after a motorcycle shop in Mansfield donated a bike to him, following the theft of his original one in Nottingham last month.

Indian internet star Yogesh Alekari, who has travelled through 17 countries on his motorbike – his “life and home” – had his bike stolen while parked at Wollaton Park in Nottingham on August 28. The motorcycle was attached to luggage containing his passport and belongings valued at £15,000. This left the eager traveller in a period of uncertainty after losing his belongings and vehicle, something he had saved up for since the Coronavirus lockdown.

The full-time content creator, who has over 200,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook combined, has been documenting his journey on social media. After the theft made international news, The Off Road Bike Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse reached out to help him get back on the road and even offered to store his old bike if it is recovered by the police.

The internet star mentioned that after four years of planning, he purchased the bike (now missing) in April before embarking on his journey through countries such as Iran, Nepal, China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. He then continued his travels through Europe, visiting several nations, including Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and the UK.

Yogesh Alekari at the Off Road Centre on Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Yogesh now plans to continue his journey through approximately 30 more countries, hoping to ride south through Europe to Africa next, once he is fully insured to ride his new motorbike as gifted in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Ben Ledwidge, managing director of The Off Road Centre, shared: “Once we completed the paperwork, the excitement built as Yogesh can now continue his journey back home. It feels great to help someone achieve their dream, especially after they have spent years planning this incredible adventure. We wish him the best of luck with getting back out on the road.”

The Indian biker shared that although he feels saddened by the theft that occurred in Nottinghamshire – where he has made great friends – the supportive response from the shop has given him a great memory of his time here.

Nottinghamshire Police officers are still trying to trace the original stolen black, white and orange KTM 390 Adventure motorbike, and want anyone who knows where it might be to come forward.