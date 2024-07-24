Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Navigating job interview attire during unpredictable British summers is challenging

Our panel of experts advise dressing for the role, with tailored outfits for corporate jobs and practical clothing for hands-on positions

Lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton or linen are recommended for hot weather

Research the company’s dress code through their website, social media, or by directly asking HR or recruiters for guidance

Dressing appropriately impacts first impressions, confidence and how interviewers perceive your professionalism

When it comes to job interviews, the age-old question of "What should I wear?" takes on a unique twist, especially during the unpredictable British summer months.

With the weather sometimes flipping from sunny to rainy in a matter of hours, crafting the perfect outfit can feel like a balancing act.

Should you default to a classic suit, or is there room for a more relaxed approach? Can your choice of attire truly impact your chances of landing the job?

Is it possible to overdress, and if so, how do you decode the dress code for that all-important interview?

To help you navigate these sartorial uncertainties, we spoke to a panel of experts, who shared their insights on how to strike the right balance between professionalism and practicality.

From choosing the ideal attire to understanding dress codes and handling sudden weather changes, we’ve got the tips you need to dress confidently and appropriately for your next big opportunity.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

What should I wear?

Robbie Blackhurst, Founder and Director of Strategic Resourcing

“Dressing to impress no longer means what it used to – and unless you’ve been invited to interview under a specific dress code, it’s unlikely you’ll turn up in a three-piece suit.

“Nevertheless, first impressions – formed within seconds – most definitely count. So, just how smart/casual should you go?

“The best piece of advice I can give job hunters is to dress for the role they’re pursuing. A tailored outfit might suit a corporate role, whilst practical, durable clothing is better for a hands-on position, particularly when you know there will be practical tests involved.

“Use common sense and, whatever you do, don’t turn up for an office interview in sweatpants!”

Maria Opre, cybersecurity expert and senior analyst at EarthWeb

“Navigating the world of job interviews in the IT sector can be a bit of a fashion puzzle, especially since this industry isn't exactly known for its fashionable formal wear.

“You don't want to look like you just landed from Mars in your overly formal outfit, but you also don't want to come across as too casual or disrespectful. Plus, nowadays, your clothes can be a great way to showcase your unique traits and stand out from the crowd.

“Your goal is to feel confident and comfortable, allowing you to focus on showcasing your skills and personality. The right outfit can help you do just that.

“So, take a deep breath, pick out something that strikes a balance between smart and casual, and go into that interview ready to impress.”

Funke Sadare, HR Director at Global University Systems

“Dressing appropriately and professionally in the context of an interview speaks volumes about the personality of the interviewee.

“Dressing professionally for an interview gets you in the right mindset, it can increase your confidence and it certainly gives a good first impression, it shows preparedness and seriousness on your part.

“Moreover, it signals to the interviewer that you are a great contender for the role, which is a positive start to the interview process and can give you leverage over other candidates.

“Research has shown that interviewers can perceive an interviewee’s level of confidence, adaptability, achievements/success, capability and reliability through their appearance.

“Conversely, dressing shabbily or too casually can give the wrong impression such as being disorganised, unreliable, lack of confidence, incapability, and tardiness.

“Some of these negative impressions may be hard to change during the course of the interview regardless of how well you formulate your responses.”

Petra Tagg, director at ManpowerGroup

“Consider your personal brand. Dress appropriately but don’t be afraid to reflect how you want to come across as a professional – whether that’s a traditional and neat business-like look or giving a subtle creative flair, think about what you would like to project about yourself, so long as it’s appropriate for the role.

“Dress formally if you have any doubts. Don’t forget that renting an outfit could be a more affordable and practical option if you need formal-wear but don’t have any.

“It might be possible to switch out items to become more casual if you need to – such as removing a tie, but even if you don’t have this option, it’s definitely easier to make light of feeling overdressed.”

Jake Ward, digital entrepreneur, online marketing professional and Founder of Kleo

“Dressing for interviews is tricky. You need to look professional but also fit the company's style. It's like figuring out a puzzle - you have to think ahead and adjust as you go.

“In my companies, we care about how people present themselves. It's not about expensive clothes. It's about respecting the opportunity and looking like you could represent us well.

“I once had a marketing candidate who wore a sharp outfit with a creative touch. She did great in the interview and became one of our best workers.

“My tip? Wear something that makes you feel good and lets you be yourself. When you feel confident, you do better. That's what really matters in an interview.”

What if the weather is hot?

Robbie Blackhurst, Founder and Director of Strategic Resourcing

“Summer weather presents unique challenges. Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton or linen, which still look professional, to stay cool.

“Keep a blazer or light jacket in your bag to add formality when needed and choose light colours that reflect heat, remembering it’s equally important to stay hydrated.

“Blotting papers can also work wonders to manage sweat and avoid worrying about makeup. Give yourself time to stay refreshed.”

Aidan Cramer, Founder and CEO at AIApply

“Dressing for a job interview can be particularly difficult in the summer - you want to dress smart, but you also want to be cool and comfortable. Many standard interview outfits, such as suits or suit dresses, can be too warm for the summer.

“Chances are you’ll be sweating in an interview anyway, but wearing clothing that makes you feel even warmer could reduce your focus and impact your answers to questions.

“Choose light, breathable clothes that will help you stay comfortable during warm weather and help reduce sweating. For a more relaxed role, you could wear a summer dress with smart shoes or a pair of light chinos with a loose shirt.

“For a more senior role, you may want to explore linen trousers. White, cream, beige, and pastel colours can help you stay much cooler in the summer rather than darker tones such as black, brown and navy.

“Most interviewers will understand that you might dress slightly more casually if the weather is hot, as they will want you to be comfortable. However, if you acknowledge this when you first meet them, this could reassure them that you take pride in your appearance and may even help you stand out.”

Petra Tagg, director at ManpowerGroup

“Over summer months, you might decide to wear lighter layers and shorter or rolled-up sleeves to avoid overheating. If you’re worried about perspiring, look into higher strength deodorants which can help put you at ease.

The key is making sure that you feel as comfortable and confident as you possibly can. Again, if there’s any doubt whatsoever, go with what your gut is telling you and make sure you do yourself proud and can stand by the dress choices that you make.”

Cicely Ward, from Embryo

“Wearing a full suit in the summer can be a bit stifling, but it is often worth doing regardless to maintain your smart appearance. Just ensure you wear a shirt that allows you to take your blazer off if you get too hot.

“For women, wearing an appropriate dress is a good option in summer and will help keep you cool.”

Jake Ward, digital entrepreneur, online marketing professional and Founder of Kleo

“Summer interviews can be tough. No one wants to be sweaty in a suit. I like light fabrics that breathe, like thin wool or cotton. Men can wear a nice jacket with khakis.

“Women often do well in a simple dress or a nice top with dress pants. The goal is to look good without being too hot.”

Does it really matter?

Robbie Blackhurst, Founder and Director of Strategic Resourcing

“Absolutely. Dressing appropriately demonstrates your understanding of the company you want to work for and shows you’ve made an effort – which can positively influence your chances.

“For women in particular, who can still be undermined in interviews due to a perceived lack of assurance in certain environments, choosing attire that combines comfort with confidence can be empowering.

“A well-fitted blazer or stylish dress can exude professionalism, whilst ensuring you’re comfortable to prevent distractions. Your goal is to appear polished and confident, not preoccupied and incessantly tugging on your outfit.”

Aidan Cramer, Founder and CEO at AIApply

“Unfortunately, yes, the outfit you choose for your interview really does matter and can affect your chances at securing the job. This is your chance to make a great first impression and your appearance will significantly impact the way they see and remember you.

“Dressing appropriately and reflecting their dress code will demonstrate that you’re taking the interview seriously and that you respect their work culture.

“The way you dress can also help boost your confidence, if you look smart then you’ll feel more confident and it’ll come across in your interview.”

Maria Opre, cybersecurity expert and senior analyst at EarthWeb

“Does the way you dress really affect your chances of securing a job? Absolutely. While it might seem superficial, your attire can convey a lot about your professionalism, attention to detail, and how you might fit into the company culture.

“It's about making the right impression and showing that you understand the environment you're hoping to join. I once had a candidate who came in for an interview dressed impeccably in a way that perfectly balanced professionalism with a touch of personal style.

“He wore a crisp, tailored shirt with well-fitted trousers and a pair of smart shoes, and he added a subtle, quirky tie that hinted at his creative side.

“It was clear he'd thought carefully about his outfit, and it paid off - he not only looked the part but also stood out for his attention to detail and personal expression.”

Funke Sadare, HR Director at Global University Systems

“Whilst it’s imperative to keep the focus on your skills and not your clothes, your appearance at the interview is a key aspect of the overall assessment, thus your appearance should depict you as a confident and successful professional whom the company would want on their team.

“To appear professionally, you should plan ahead and take into consideration your clothing, accessories, hair and shoes.”

Jake Ward, digital entrepreneur, online marketing professional and Founder of Kleo

“I've hired people who didn't dress perfectly but had amazing skills and attitudes. Your clothes matter, but they're just part of the picture. Your skills, attitude, and how you act are what really count.”

Can you ‘overdress’?

Robbie Blackhurst, Founder and Director of Strategic Resourcing

“Yes, but it’s less risky. Overdressing can sometimes come across as trying too hard and employers in certain industries – where safety is key – may be concerned with a lack of practicality getting in the way.

“That said, underdressing can signal a lack of interest or preparation, so, it’s generally better to be slightly overdressed than too casual. The key is to avoid extremes: steer clear of anything too fancy unless you’re applying for a very high-end or fashion-specific role.

Maria Opre, cybersecurity expert and senior analyst at EarthWeb

“You might be wondering if overdressing for an interview is a real concern. It definitely can be. In the tech world, the office vibe can range from jeans and t-shirts to smart casual, depending on the company culture.

“Showing up in a full suit might make you feel out of place if everyone else is in more relaxed attire. The key is to do a bit of homework. If you can, try to get a sense of the company's dress code before the interview.”

Jake Ward, digital entrepreneur, online marketing professional and Founder of Kleo

“You can definitely dress too fancy. Once, someone came to my casual tech company in a full suit. It showed he didn't know much about us. But I've also seen people wear sandals to interviews at old-school firms. They didn't get far.”

What’s the dress code?

Robbie Blackhurst, Founder and Director of Strategic Resourcing

“Determining the appropriate level of formality can be challenging, so checking out the company’s culture during your research phase is crucial.

“Have a look at their website, social media and recruitment materials for any clues, paying attention to how current employees dress. A good rule of thumb is to aim for a notch above the company’s usual attire.

“For instance, if people look smart casual, aim for business casual for your first meeting.”

Aidan Cramer, Founder and CEO at AIApply

“Have a look into the company ahead of time so you can determine the dress code and dress accordingly. In some organisations, particularly creative companies and start-ups, dress codes can be casual, while in others, you’ll find that the staff tend to wear formal attire.

“This can be done by looking at the company’s social media channels - do they have any pictures you can look through? Or check out their website. A lot of the time you can get a feel for the company by having a look through their website and socials.

“But ultimately, it’s better to be overdressed than underdressed for a job interview, so I would always err on the side of caution and make sure that I look smart. I’d say it’s better to be slightly overdressed than underdressed.”

Maria Opre, cybersecurity expert and senior analyst at EarthWeb

“Look at their social media profiles or company website - often, you'll find team photos that can give you a hint about their usual attire. One time, I had an interview with a tech startup that had a very laid-back culture.

“Knowing this, I opted for a neat pair of slacks and a polo shirt instead of my usual blazer. I still looked polished but didn't feel overdressed. The interviewers were in jeans and casual shirts, so my outfit choice hit the right note.

“If you're really stumped and it's not explicitly stated in the interview invite, you could even reach out to the HR contact to ask for guidance. It shows you're considerate and want to make a good impression, which is never a bad thing.”

Funke Sadare, HR Director at Global University Systems

“Choosing to dress formal, business casual or casual will depend on the type of organisation, so if you’re unsure what to wear, do some research about the organisation and make sensible choices following your findings, for clothing neutral colours are widely acceptable.”

Petra Tagg, director at ManpowerGroup

“If you’ve secured your interview via a recruiter like ours, your point of contact at the recruitment firm will be able to advise you on the appropriate attire.

“If that’s not an option, you could also ask your point of contact at the business, if they’re HR or a hiring manager for example, or at the very least you could get an idea from them by asking about the atmosphere of the workplace.

“If you’re unsure and don’t feel comfortable or have a direct route to asking, it’s really important to do your research before arriving to interview.

“See what you can find out online by looking at the company website, as well as third party sites such as Glassdoor and even Google reviews. These may help to give you a sense of what to expect but it isn’t always guaranteed.

“Should you have the option, take a walk or drive close to the place of work and see if you can observe what the majority of the local workforce are wearing. It might sound silly but this really could make all the difference, especially if the final decision comes down to a close call.”

Cicely Ward, from Embryo

“I would recommend looking at the company on social media platforms, such as LinkedIn, to gauge how employees dress day-to-day. This will help you understand what is appropriate for the workplace.

“If this research doesn’t provide you with any more information on what to wear, I suggest airing on the side of caution and dressing smartly as I don’t think you can necessarily ‘overdress’ for an interview.”

Jake Ward, digital entrepreneur, online marketing professional and Founder of Kleo

“To know what to wear, do some digging. Look at the company's social media, especially posts about their office life. LinkedIn can be really helpful too. It's also fine to ask the person who set up the interview about what to wear. It shows you care about the job.”