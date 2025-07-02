What do reviews say about the 'best burgers' in Edwinstowe?

Nottingham city-based BOHNS Best Burgers has opened a second restaurant on Edwinstowe High Street and is proving popular with the locals, receiving numerous five-star reviews.

If you are looking for a new restaurant to try nearby, consider checking out a place that's received countless five-star reviews for its “amazing food” and ‘best burgers’.

The original BOHNS Best Burgers is located at 20-22 Broad Street in Nottingham, with owners having opened a second franchise on Edwinstowe High Street in April 2025, in the former Methodist Church that was previously home to Smoke & Ice.

The kitchen is run by brothers Thomas and Oliver Bohn, along with Tarvinder Singh (Sabi), while Thomas' father-in-law, Jeff Neads, manages the accounts.

The Peanut Butter Jelly burger is a popular one.

The Nottinghamshire brand, with the motto “flavour never goes out of fashion”, was recognised as the Best Burger Bar in England for 2022 and 2023, and it was also a National Burger Awards finalist.

For more details, see www.facebook.com/BOHNSbestburgers.

Since opening, the Edwinstowe restaurant has received five-star reviews from satisfied customers.

BOHNS Best Burgers in Edwinstowe.

Mae Tucker rated ‘BOHNS’ five stars on Google reviews, praising the ‘amazing food’ that was ‘worth the price’.

Mae added: “The servers are lovely and so kind, and the atmosphere was amazing.”

Keera Allsebrook stated that BOHNS is the “best burger restaurant in Nottinghamshire” and felt it was a strong contender for being the ‘best in the East Midlands’ in her five-star review.

The customer shared: “The food was phenomenal, with flavours, textures and combinations we've never tasted before.

“The meat (both beef patties and chicken) was tender and succulent."

Keera added: "Overall amazing five stars for service, food, experience, staff, decor, drinks and everything in between.

“If you want a good bite to eat with reasonable portions packed with flavour, definitely check out BOHNS Best Burgers!”

Another positive five-star reviewer said: “This experience was just wonderful.”

In addition to the acclaim for the beloved burgers, there is also a great appreciation for the cocktails served at BOHNS – as another five-star review read: “Once we finished our food, we decided to have a couple of cocktails which were delicious and I would highly recommend.”