"We are growing each month", says Mansfield entrepreneur behind 'credible' brand

During the pandemic, Harry started selling some of his own clothes to earn extra money.

He also sourced retro and reworked designer clothing from charity shops and car boot sales.

This side hustle became so successful that in October 2020, Harry decided to leave his full-time job to focus on his business, ‘Credible Clothing’.

In 2020, he opened his first vintage clothing store on West Gate in Mansfield, just as lockdown restrictions were first lifted.

Due to its success, the Mansfield store then relocated to a larger premises on Leeming Street.

The Mansfield shop, along with another location on Carlton Street in Hockley, operates under the same 'Credible' franchise and continues to stock and sell Harry's retro, vintage, and sustainable finds.

Last year, Harry set his sights on a spacious warehouse at the Intake Business Centre in Mansfield.

Alongside eight members of staff, Harry focuses on e-commerce and online marketing, particularly using platforms such as Depop (a selling site), Whatnot.com (an online auction site), and various social media channels.

Harry said: “We are growing each month… The brands that are really booming right now are the Carhartt, Stüssy, Palace – the high end piece.

“But we also get a lot of Stone Island and CP Company brands.”

He added: “We have a really large online auction selling platform too, processing 750 orders daily.”

Harry expressed enthusiasm for the future, as he shared how he wants to continue expanding and networking with international contacts and clients, evolving as a brand.

See more at www.depop.com/credibleclothing, www.vinted.co.uk/member/216328737-crediblemansfield and www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066781058684.

1 . Warehouse operation Check out Credible Clothing's warehouse operation in Mansfield as the brand grows. Meet the owner, Harry Squires. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Team Meet some of the team behind the brand. Pictured: Tnai Manifold, Harry Squres, Magic Wojtowicz and Elise Jennings. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Processing daily orders Here is Tnai Manifold, packing online auction items. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Online presence Online presence and branding are important for Credible Clothing as they meet customer demands. Elise Jennings works on social media and e-commerce. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales